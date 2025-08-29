Premier League Betting: Best Bets and Player Props for Matchweek 3

The English Premier League's 2025-26 campaign has arrived.

Premier League Best Bets for Matchweek 3

Burnley at Manchester United

New year, same old Manchester United as they've amassed one point through two EPL matches and just lost on penalties to a League 2 side (Grimsby Town) in the League Cup. Any feel-good vibes from a decent performance against Arsenal in Matchweek 1 have disappeared.

While United are a tough team to back right now, I'm expecting a bounce-back performance on Saturday against Burnley. Oddsmakers are, too, as the Red Devils are -280 to win. A lot of my optimism comes from the matchup.

Burnley have -290 odds to be relegated and might wind up being the worst team in the league this season. They've generated just 0.9 and 1.0 expected goals (xG) -- per FBRef's xG model -- through two matches, one of which was a home date versus another promoted side (Sunderland).

United bested Arsenal on xG (1.5-1.3) in said Matchweek 1 clash and narrowly lost on xG (1.6-1.7) at Fulham. League Cup loss aside, it's not like United have been brutally bad, and given that Grimsby defeat, I'm expecting United to come out looking to make a statement early versus Burnley, which puts me on the Red Devils' first-half moneyline.

Newcastle United at Leeds United

Newcastle United just played an exhausting match versus Liverpool last Monday -- an early candidate for match of the season -- and that game puts them in a tough spot for Saturday's fixture at Elland Road.

The 3-2 loss to Liverpool was billed as an emotionally charged contest due to the Alexander Isak situation, and it fully lived up to that, with Newcastle putting in tackle after tackle and playing with their hair on fire for most of the match. But it's not just that -- it's how the match played out. Down 2-0 and playing with 10 men, Newcastle were left for dead only to rally and pull it back to 2-2 before the Reds netted a late winner. It was a cruel result for a Magpies side that won the xG battle 1.0-0.7 despite a first-half red card.

On top of that, three Newcastle starters -- Fabian Schar, Joelinton and Sandro Tonali -- came off injured in the match, and Anthony Gordon, who got the straight red, will be suspended for three games.

That means Leeds -- who rested a lot of starters midweek in the League Cup -- are getting a Newcastle team on short rest and potentially without four starters. Oh, and the Magpies don't have Isak, either.

Elland Road is a tough place to play, and Leeds generated 2.0 xG against Everton in Matchweek 1 in their first home fixture of the campaign. I think they'll see this as an opportunity to pick up points against a short-handed, drained Newcastle squad.

Taking Leeds and Draw in the double-chance market (-145) is a safer route. I considered both that and the match to be a draw (+250), but I am opting for Leeds moneyline.

Crystal Palace at Aston Villa

Aston Villa have been pretty blah through two league games, and that matches their transfer-window activity as they haven't done much. A Sunday home date with Crystal Palace is a good spot for Villa to kick on.

Although Palace are a quality side, they just lost Eberechi Eze to Arsenal and could be selling Marc Guehi, as well. Even if Guehi is in the Palace starting lineup for this one, I think the departure of Eze is a significant blow for the Eagles, and if Guehi is out the door, too, this would be a far cry from the Palace side that won the FA Cup last season.

Villa have two points through two EPL outings and have been quiet in attack, mustering just 1.4 combined xG through matches against Newcastle and Brentford. This is a Villa squad that was sixth in the league last year in home xG (33.5 in 19 matches) and has a lot of the same pieces this year. In short, they should pick it up eventually, and Morgan Rogers will likely play a key role in them doing so.

Rogers was a breakout star in his first full season with Villa in 2024-25, totaling 8 goals and 10 assists. He scored once over two games against Palace and has generated three shot-creating actions and two shots through a pair of matches this season. This match presents him with a nice opportunity to record his first goal or assist of 2025-26.

