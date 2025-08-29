Giants vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 29

Odds updated as of 5:11 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Friday includes the San Francisco Giants taking on the Baltimore Orioles.

Giants vs Orioles Game Info

San Francisco Giants (66-68) vs. Baltimore Orioles (60-74)

Date: Friday, August 29, 2025

Friday, August 29, 2025 Time: 10:15 p.m. ET

10:15 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: Apple TV+

Giants vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-142) | BAL: (+120)

SF: (-142) | BAL: (+120) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+150) | BAL: +1.5 (-182)

SF: -1.5 (+150) | BAL: +1.5 (-182) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Giants vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray (Giants) - 10-6, 2.93 ERA vs Dean Kremer (Orioles) - 9-9, 4.19 ERA

The probable pitchers are Robbie Ray (10-6) for the Giants and Dean Kremer (9-9) for the Orioles. Ray and his team are 16-10-0 ATS this season when he starts. Ray's team has a record of 12-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Kremer starts, the Orioles are 13-12-0 against the spread. The Orioles are 5-8 in Kremer's 13 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Giants vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Giants win (56.2%)

Giants vs Orioles Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Giants-Orioles, San Francisco is the favorite at -142, and Baltimore is +120 playing on the road.

Giants vs Orioles Spread

The Giants are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Orioles. The Giants are +150 to cover the spread, while the Orioles are -182.

Giants vs Orioles Over/Under

The over/under for the Giants versus Orioles game on Aug. 29 has been set at 7.5, with -106 odds on the over and -114 odds on the under.

Giants vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Giants have won in 40, or 50.6%, of the 79 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season San Francisco has come away with a win 24 times in 46 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 61 of their 133 opportunities.

The Giants have posted a record of 59-74-0 against the spread this season.

The Orioles have put together a 32-40 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 44.4% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Baltimore has a record of 11-16 (40.7%).

The Orioles have had an over/under set by bookmakers 131 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 56 of those games (56-71-4).

The Orioles have covered 47.3% of their games this season, going 62-69-0 ATS.

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers leads San Francisco with 129 hits and an OBP of .378 this season. He has a .258 batting average and a slugging percentage of .478.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 78th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.

Devers hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .438 with a double, two home runs, three walks and six RBIs.

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .261 with 30 doubles, 10 triples, seven home runs and 41 walks. He's slugging .409 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Among all qualified, he is 70th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 97th in slugging percentage.

Lee heads into this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Willy Adames has collected 110 base hits, an OBP of .313 and a slugging percentage of .415 this season.

Heliot Ramos leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.408) thanks to 40 extra-base hits.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has racked up an on-base percentage of .348, a slugging percentage of .461, and has 132 hits, all club-highs for the Orioles (while batting .277).

He ranks 33rd in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Jackson Holliday has 18 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 38 walks while batting .242. He's slugging .377 with an on-base percentage of .303.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 114th in batting average, 126th in on-base percentage and 132nd in slugging percentage.

Colton Cowser is hitting .219 with 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 17 walks.

Ryan Mountcastle is hitting .251 with 14 doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.

