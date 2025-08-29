Best NASCAR Xfinity Series Bets for the Pacific Office Automation 147 in Portland

If you've watched any of the recent NASCAR Xfinity Series races in Portland, you know it's a chaotic track.

Not only does it have an opening turn that funnels the field together on restarts, but it's also a standalone Xfinity race with no Cup Series regulars. Thus, the overall experience in the field is lower, further bloating the incident rate.

That makes it hard for anybody to be a runaway favorite for me when I model it out. And yet, I've still got Connor Zilisch at 50.8% to win. He's that freaking good.

Despite being astronomically high on Zilisch -- in my eyes -- I'm still 10.7 percentage points below market on him. Zilisch is -160 in FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR Xfinity Series betting odds, and I get it. If you offered me a "no" bet on Zilisch to win, I'd need a hyper-favorable number to fire because he's a true demon, and I don't want to bet against him.

That's reflected in my betting card for this weekend, as well. Only two drivers are values for me at FanDuel, and one of those guys is only 0.1 percentage points above market (Jack Perkins at +5000). Thus, we'll stick to just one outright in order to lower the pain when Zilisch inevitably wins.

Here are the full pre-practice sims, and then we'll dig into the one value I like after.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Predictions for Portland

Driver Win Top 3 Top 5 Top 10 Connor Zilisch 50.8% 73.8% 79.9% 82.9% Justin Allgaier 8.9% 33.5% 52.1% 73.0% Sam Mayer 6.5% 28.0% 44.1% 67.3% Austin Hill 5.9% 26.0% 43.4% 69.8% Sheldon Creed 5.2% 20.5% 35.5% 61.8% Sammy Smith 3.6% 16.3% 29.3% 56.2% Taylor Gray 3.3% 14.4% 27.2% 53.7% View Full Table ChevronDown

NASCAR Xfinity Series Betting Picks for Portland

William Sawalich (+5000): For as poorly as the season started, Sawalich has excelled on road courses over the summer. He was sixth in Mexico City, third in Sonoma, and he ran up front all day at Watkins Glen before getting caught up in a wreck not of his own doing. He also won an ARCA West race at Sonoma in wild fashion and won the Portland ARCA race last year, as well. If I'm betting against Zilisch, I want it to be on someone with upside, and Sawalich does seem to have that.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.