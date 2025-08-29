Best NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Bets for the Sober or Slammer 200 in Darlington

Corey Heim has been snakebitten in Darlington.

Each of the past two years, Heim has had the runaway best truck, leading 66-plus laps both times.

His best finish to show for it? Eighth.

That shows Heim is due for regression and will win here eventually. It also shows that nutty stuff tends to happen here, leaving open the door for a surprise winner.

That's why my model has Heim at just 29.9% to win this weekend, well below market (he's +130 in FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR Truck Series betting odds). It doesn't feel great to be that (relatively) low on Heim, given how fast he has been. But this track does lend itself to some skepticism.

Below are my full pre-practice sims for the race, and then we'll dig into a couple of drivers who could benefit if this race does, indeed, go off the rails.

NASCAR Truck Series Predictions for Darlington

Driver Win Top 3 Top 5 Top 10 Corey Heim 29.9% 57.4% 69.8% 79.4% Layne Riggs 12.0% 35.3% 53.5% 74.2% Chandler Smith 7.4% 24.5% 39.7% 66.9% Grant Enfinger 5.8% 20.5% 35.7% 65.0% Kaden Honeycutt 5.3% 18.4% 31.3% 59.4% Trevor Bayne 4.7% 16.0% 28.2% 57.3% Daniel Hemric 4.8% 16.7% 28.4% 56.4% View Full Table ChevronDown

NASCAR Truck Series Betting Picks for Darlington

Corey Day (+3500): Day comes from a dirt background, and dirt racers tend to excel on Darlington's slick surface. He's coming off a runner-up at IRP -- another track with lots of tire wear -- and was also fifth in Nashville. He seems to be figuring pavement out quickly, and I'm willing to buy in.

(+3500): Day comes from a dirt background, and dirt racers tend to excel on Darlington's slick surface. He's coming off a runner-up at IRP -- another track with lots of tire wear -- and was also fifth in Nashville. He seems to be figuring pavement out quickly, and I'm willing to buy in. Jake Garcia (+4500): Garcia has had an eighth-place average running position in both of his Darlington races but has no good finishes to show for it. He was seventh in both Homestead and Kansas -- good Darlington comps -- and was runner-up in Rockingham, another weirdly-shaped intermediate track. It does seem like this track type suits Garcia, so I'd bet he cashes the speed into a good finish at this track soon.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which drivers stand out to you for Saturday's race? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NASCAR Truck Series betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.