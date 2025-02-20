JK Dobbins' NFL Free Agency Outlook: Best Fits If He Leaves the Chargers

We're less than a month away from free agency, as the new NFL league year officially begins on March 12th, which is when teams can first sign free agents.

This year's class of free agent running backs isn't as top heavy as the previous offseason, but there are still some intriguing players who will be available. This includes J.K. Dobbins, who's coming off a bounce-back campaign on the Los Angeles Chargers after missing significant time over the previous three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens due to Achilles (2023) and ACL (2021) injuries.

Per PFF, Dobbins is the third-best RB in free agency and the 62nd-best available player overall. The 26-year-old should have his share of suitors after finishing last season with 1,058 scrimmage yards and 9 touchdowns over 13 games, earning him a nod as the runner-up for 2024 AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

While Dobbins didn't completely avoid injury in 2024, missing four games with a knee injury, his one-year deal with the Chargers has to be deemed a success, and he'll likely be hoping for a multi-year contract entering 2025.

Did he do enough for Los Angeles to bring him back? Or will Dobbins move on to his third team in three years?

Will the Chargers Re-Sign JK Dobbins?

On "Up & Adams," Dobbins expressed his desire to stay with the Chargers, and considering Gus Edwards, Kimani Vidal, and Hassan Haskins are the only backs still on the roster who received touches last year, the feeling could be mutual.

Dobbins was easily the most effective rusher for the Bolts in 2024. While he averaged 4.6 yards per attempt and 0.59 rushing yards over expected per carry (RYOE/C), the other three RBs averaged 3.6 yards per attempt or worse and all posted negative marks in RYOE/C.

Further, Dobbins was the only one consistently utilized in the passing game, averaging 2.9 targets per game with a 10.1% target share. Most notably, Edwards saw just five targets all year despite having the second-most snaps among Chargers running backs.

According to Spotrac, the Chargers have the NFL's fifth-most cap space, and Dobbins is valued at a two-year, $8.1 million contract. Hashing out a deal shouldn't be an issue if L.A. wants to bring back their lead RB.

But if the Chargers decide to pursue other options and/or Dobbins wants to see his worth on the open market, where else could the 26-year-old end up?

Best Free Agency Landing Spots for JK Dobbins

Pittsburgh Steelers

Considering Dobbins' injury history, playing in a split backfield makes a lot of sense, and that's what the Pittsburgh Steelers have deployed the past few seasons with Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren. Both Harris and Warren are set to be free agents, though, so the Steelers could be looking at an entirely new backfield in 2025.

Warren is a restricted free agent, and with Pittsburgh expected to tender an offer to him, he seems to be the more likely of the two to return. But even if that's the case, there would still be a vacancy if the Steelers let Harris walk.

Additionally, Pittsburgh could also be looking to shake up this backfield anyway, as they finished just 28th in schedule-adjusted rush offense. While an offensive line that finished 27th in PFF's final rankings probably deserves some blame, perhaps some fresh faces at running back could provide a jolt.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders ranked last in adjusted rush offense last season, and with Alexander Mattison and Ameer Abdullah hitting free agency, Pete Carroll and the new regime in Vegas are probably content to completely revamp the running back room.

Even if the Raiders address the position in the upcoming draft, adding a veteran like Dobbins could still be an option. While signing someone like Aaron Jones might have a more immediate impact, Dobbins should not only cost less money, but he's four years younger than the 30-year-old Jones.

Cleveland Browns

ESPN's Matt Bowen listed the Cleveland Browns as an ideal fit for Dobbins, and running back is certainly a position the team will need to address with Nick Chubb and D'Onta Foreman becoming free agents.

The Browns were one of the league's worst offenses in 2024, and that included the run game, which ended the year 25th when adjusted for schedule.

Coming off a serious knee injury that caused him to miss nearly the entire 2023 season, Chubb returned in Week 7 but was noticeably less effective across eight games before suffering a broken foot in Week 15.

After averaging at least 5.0 yards per carry across every year dating back to his rookie season in 2018, Chubb managed just 3.3 per attempt in 2024. In contrast, teammate Jerome Ford averaged 5.4 yards per carry and blew Chubb out of the water in RYOE/C (1.09 to -0.24).

Between Chubb coming off another injury and turning 30 years old in December, it's fair to wonder whether a Browns team that finished just 3-14 last season will want to bring him back. If they do indeed decide to move on, Dobbins could be someone they target as a potential option to pair with Ford.

Take your sports betting to the next level with the FanDuel Parlay Hub! Explore a curated selection of popular parlays for trending games on FanDuel Sportsbook. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which futures stand out to you for the 2025 NFL season? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.