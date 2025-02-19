Aaron Jones' NFL Free Agency Outlook: Best Fits If He Leaves the Vikings

The 2024-25 NFL season is in the rearview mirror, and we're fast approaching the official start of the new league year on March 12th, which is when free agency gets underway.

While this offseason's crop of available running backs lacks the star power of last year's class, Aaron Jones is one name that stands out.

According to PFF, Jones is not only the top RB hitting the open market, but he ranks 20th overall in their free agent rankings. There's no question the veteran back was productive for the Minnesota Vikings this past season, accumulating the NFL's eighth-most scrimmage yards (1,546) and scoring 7 total touchdowns.

However, Jones does come with his share of risks. He's entering his age-30 campaign with his fair share of injuries over the years, and while he did play in all of Minnesota's games in 2024, various minor ailments limited his snaps in several games.

Additionally, Jones has generally ranked inside the top 10 or even top 5 of PFF's overall RB rankings in previous seasons, but he came in 20th this most recent year.

Will the Vikings run it back with Jones in 2025? Let's look at where the RB is most likely to end up this offseason.

Will the Vikings Re-Sign Aaron Jones?

As of this writing, Minnesota has already moved the void date of Jones' contract to the day before free agency, lengthening the time frame for the two sides to reach a new deal before he's officially a free agent. While this doesn't guarantee that Jones will be back, it's a sign that the team is very much interested, and coach Kevin O'Connell has indicated he wants the RB back in 2025.

The Vikings have the seventh-most cap space available, per Spotrac, and Jones projects for roughly a one-year, $5.6 million contract, so the team shouldn't have too much trouble re-signing him, particularly if they move on from Sam Darnold.

Of course, that salary projection doesn't mean Jones isn't seeking more than that in what's a fairly unremarkable group of available backs, as PFF ranks Najee Harris (48th), J.K. Dobbins (62nd), and Nick Chubb (90th) as the only other RBs inside their top 100 free agents. Despite playing through injuries at times during the year, Jones still earned a career-high 306 touches and remains a multi-skilled player who can contribute both as a runner and pass catcher.

It looks like both sides want to make this happen, but we know contract negotiations can often go south. If the Vikings are unable to come to terms with Jones, where else could he end up?

Best Free Agency Landing Spots for Aaron Jones

Denver Broncos

In an interview on "Up & Adams," Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton made it clear that one of his top priorities is to find a "joker" for his offense, which Payton defines as a versatile running back or tight end who's an "elite receiver."

It's certainly possible Jones fits that criteria. Out of his 1,546 scrimmage yards last season, 408 of those yards came through the air, and he's been consistently utilized in the passing game throughout his career. His 12.2% target share and 46.7% route rate were on par with Denver's (mostly) lead back Javonte Williams (12.6% and 44.3%), who just so happens to also be a free agent.

While Williams will be just 25 years old this year, he reached just 859 scrimmage yards and graded as PFF's 50th-best back in 2024, and Payton could view Jones as the upgrade he needs in order to do what he truly wants at running back.

Los Angeles Chargers

With J.K. Dobbins hitting free agency, the Los Angeles Chargers presently have Gus Edwards as the top back left on the roster. Given that Edwards averaged just 3.6 yards per carry and is a zero in the passing game, Los Angeles will definitely be looking to add to their backfield.

Even if Dobbins is back, Jones could be in the mix for a Jim Harbaugh team that often featured the run game. Jones' pass-catching skill set could be particularly enticing for a team looking to add weapons for Justin Herbert beyond promising rookie Ladd McConkey.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers could lose both Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren this offseason, though they should be able to retain Warren without too much trouble, as he's a restricted free agent.

But if Harris leaves, Jones could come in as a one-to-one replacement in this split backfield -- and arguably as a short-term upgrade -- and that could be an ideal situation to preserve the health of the 30-year-old back.

However, with both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields set to be free agents, it's unclear who Pittsburgh's quarterback will be in 2025. The answer to that could determine whether Jones would even be interested in the Steelers -- and vice versa.

Las Vegas Raiders

Signing an older running back might seem like a weird move for the rebuilding Las Vegas Raiders, but the team ranked 32nd in schedule-adjusted rush offense last season, and they have the league's second-most cap space.

While Jones wouldn't be a long-term answer, new Raiders head coach Pete Carroll has relied on strong running games throughout his career and could view an established veteran like Jones as a vital asset for whoever they land at quarterback -- particularly if it's a rookie through the draft. Plus, at 73 years old, Carroll likely wants to jumpstart this rebuild as quickly as possible and get some immediate results as he tries to usher in a new era for Las Vegas.

Jones is presumably looking to latch onto a team he thinks will contend, but if this is a slow market for running backs, a team like the Raiders might be able to convince him if they're willing to take advantage of their ample cap space.

