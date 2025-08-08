3 Best NFL Preseason Week 1 Bets and Props for Friday 8/8/25

Accounting for joint practices is a key to betting NFL preseason games.

When teams are able to go head-to-head during the week, they don't tend to push as hard during the actual games, which can put a dent in the scoring output.

For tonight's three-game slate, two matchups feature teams that have been facing each other all week in practice: the Cleveland Browns against the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders against the New England Patriots. That's likely a big part of why the totals in those games are so low.

After accounting for those intricacies, who's playing, and more, which bets stand out across Friday's games in FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds? Let's check it out.

NFL Preseason Week 1 Betting Picks

Lions at Falcons

This is the lone matchup tonight where joint practices aren't in play. That's a big part of why I think this total is lower than it should be.

Since moving to a three-week preseason in 2021, NFL Week 1 preseason games have averaged 37.0 points per game. This game is well below that despite being played in a dome.

The total is very likely pushed down because neither Michael Penix Jr. nor Kirk Cousins is expected to play tonight. That means we'll see plenty of Easton Stick and Emory Jones, which isn't a great formula for an over.

The Detroit Lions should be able to pick up some of the slack. This is their second preseason game after their 34-7 loss in the Hall of Fame game. With only three quarterbacks on the roster, we should see plenty of Hendon Hooker and Kyle Allen. Although they struggled last week, they're still guys who have stuck around on NFL rosters long enough to think they can do something against sub-par defenses.

Even with several key factors working against the over, I still think that's the proper play here.

Browns at Panthers

With both Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel hurt while Joe Flacco sits, we're gonna see a lot of Shedeur Sanders tonight. That could make this bet viable even after the two teams had joint practices during the week.

The only other quarterback on the roster is Tyler Huntley. Huntley was effectively brought in as an extra camp arm due to all of the injuries. We know what he is already; it's in the Browns' interest to give Sanders all that he can handle.

Whether that leads to a passing touchdown is a different question. But the Browns' roster has some interesting depth at pass-catcher, so the environment for Sanders should at least be decent. I think there's value in this bet even with the unknowns around how Sanders' game will translate to the NFL.

Commanders at Patriots

Even with Jayden Daniels not playing tonight, this spread is too big for teams coming off a week of joint practices.

As mentioned above, those joint practices suppress totals. This one is at 34.5 as things stand. The fewer points scored, the harder it is to cover a big number. That's the dynamic at play with the market as it stands.

The quarterback room behind Daniels isn't too shabby. Even with Marcus Mariota out due to a calf strain, the others expected to play are Josh Johnson and Sam Hartman. Johnson could roll out of bed and play competent football at this point in life, and Hartman looked decent early last preseason before a shoulder injury ended his season. Their play at the position should be serviceable.

If not for the joint practices potentially capping overall scoring, I'd understand this spread, given the absence of Daniels and Mariota. But with points likely at a premium, I'll take the 'dog.

