Best NASCAR Xfinity Series Bets for the Mission 200 at Watkins Glen

Shane Van Gisbergen and Connor Zilisch have split the opening two races of their three-race duel on road courses in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this year. SVG got the win in Chicago while Zilisch got payback in Sonoma.

Saturday, we get the rubber match.

This one is at the site of Zilisch's Xfinity Series debut -- which he won -- in Watkins Glen. It's the final time we'll see the two go toe-to-toe in the Xfinity Series this year.

Who takes the cake in the deciding do-si-do? And can someone else sneak up and spoil the fun?

Let's dig into my sims first, and then we can lay out the one bet I'm willing to make in FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR Xfinity Series betting odds.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Predictions for Watkins Glen

Driver Win Top 3 Top 5 Top 10 Shane Van Gisbergen 37.5% 68.7% 78.1% 82.3% Connor Zilisch 28.0% 62.4% 75.1% 81.5% Michael McDowell 12.8% 44.0% 63.4% 79.4% Austin Hill 4.3% 19.3% 37.9% 67.3% Sam Mayer 2.6% 14.9% 30.5% 62.1% Justin Allgaier 2.2% 12.6% 26.2% 58.8% Jesse Love 2.2% 11.4% 25.4% 56.6% View Full Table ChevronDown

NASCAR Xfinity Series Betting Picks for Watkins Glen

Michael McDowell (+1000): This is McDowell's first Xfinity Series race since 2016, but he did win that race at Road America. He was able to snag the lead from Van Gisbergen during the Cup Series race at Chicago before a parts failure ended his day. McDowell knows how to get around Watkins Glen, and SVG proved you can dominate in Xfinity with Kaulig equipment last year. I agree that McDowell should be a distant third behind SVG and Zilisch, but he should put up a better fight than what is being billed.

