FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Friday 8/8/25

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Tarik Skubal, Tigers ($11,000)

Tarik Skubal is at home versus the Los Angeles Angels, and LA has a lowly 2.4-run implied total. With a 2.39 SIERA and 34.0% K rate, Skubal has improved his numbers after last year's Cy Young effort. When he's on the slate, he's usually the highest-ceiling arm available, and that's the case today -- even with a handful of other really quality starters going. The only negative with Skubal is the salary, but he's averaging a ridiculous 44.8 FanDuel points per game for the campaign.

Tanner Bibee, Guardians ($8,300)

As good as Skubal is, Tanner Bibee might end up being the slate's most popular hurler. Most of it has to do with his matchup as Bibee gets the Chicago White Sox. Shockingly, Chicago is fifth in wOBA over the last 30 days (.331), but I'm willing to take my chances with Bibee at this value salary. While the Cleveland Guardians' right-hander has been getting poor results of late, sporting a 5.67 ERA over his past five starts, his xFIP in that span is 3.71 as he's running into some bad luck. Bibee has posted between 32 and 34 FanDuel points in three of his last four outings. A similar output today will be plenty good at this salary.

Cam Schlittler, Yankees ($7,400)

Want to get weird? Cam Schlittler is pitching at home against a good Houston Astros team, but I'm intrigued by him. Obviously, the low salary is enticing, but it's not just that -- Schlittler has been really good this season. In 76.2 Triple-A frames, he registered a 31.9% K rate and 14.1% swinging-strike rate, showcasing big-time stuff. Through his first 19.2 MLB innings, Schlittler has continued missing bats, fanning 21 en route to a 23.9% strikeout rate. Oddsmakers are giving him plenty of respect, as well, as Houston has a 3.7 implied total.

Stacks to Target

Arizona Diamondbacks

Players to Target: Ketel Marte ($3,700), Corbin Carroll ($4,200), Lourdes Gurriel Jr. ($2,900) and Tyler Locklear ($2,400)

The slate's highest implied total (5.5) belongs to the Arizona Diamondbacks, who are at home against lefty Austin Gomber. The owner of a 5.19 SIERA and 13.4% K rate, Gomber doesn't bring much to the table. While Marte and Carroll are elite plays, if you want to pair the Snakes with Skubal, you might need to choose just one of the D-Backs' top two bats. I side with Marte, who has +240 home run odds. Gurriel has a 47.3% fly-ball rate with the platoon advantage. Locklear popped 19 dingers in Triple-A this season and offers much-needed salary relief.

The Athletics

Players to Target: Nick Kurtz ($4,100), Lawrence Butler ($3,000), Tyler Soderstrom ($2,900) and Brent Rooker ($3,400)

If I go with a value pitcher, some of the salary I save will be directed toward stacking the Athletics (4.7 implied total) as they're at hitter-friendly Camden Yards against Tomoyuki Sugano. A righty, Sugano's first season in the bigs isn't going very well as he's recorded a 4.69 SIERA and 15.5% K rate. Left-handed hitters have racked up 1.93 homers per nine against him. Kurtz, Butler and Soderstrom all hit from the left side. Kurtz's home run odds are +250, and he's got a silly .588 wOBA in the second half.

San Francisco Giants

Players to Target: Rafael Devers ($3,600), Heliot Ramos ($3,000), Dominic Smith ($2,500), Jung Hoo Lee ($2,900)

Not only are the San Francisco Giants (4.8 implied total) in a dope matchup with Jake Irvin, the Giants' salaries make them a handy fit alongside Skubal (or a different high-salary arm). The issue with stacking San Fran is that they've mostly stunk on offense of late, sitting 20th in wOBA (.309) over the last 30 days. Irvin can help. The righty has a meager 15.7% strikeout rate overall and is getting rocked by lefties to the tune of a .362 wOBA and 1.91 homers per nine. Devers is one of my favorite plays of the slate, and don't sleep on Lee, who owns a .359 wOBA in the second half.

