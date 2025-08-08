4 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Friday 8/8/25

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

WNBA Betting Picks and Props for Tonight

New York Liberty at Dallas Wings

Delightful quirks litter the WNBA schedule -- such as the New York Liberty and Dallas Wings meeting up in this interconference tilt for the third time in four games.

Dallas won by 10 at home compared to losing by 9 in the Big Apple, inspiring hope this one can stay competitive. With that the case, Jonquel Jones' combo prop is a great look for a Wings squad that's struggled with size all season. They're slipping a bit to allow more paint points per game (37.2) in the last 10 contests than they have for the season at large (35.2).

Jones has, expectedly, stepped up in the absence of Breanna Stewart (knee). She's averaged 19.7 points and 9.9 rebounds per 36 minutes despite the increased attention.

Though there's a bit of risk as she only played 21 minutes last game with no foul trouble or reports of injury, Rotowire projects 17.0 points and 11.1 rebounds in 30.0 minutes from Jones, which is roughly her average over the last 10 games (28.9).

Washington Mystics at Minnesota Lynx

It's tough to get an estimate on the strength of a Minnesota Lynx squad without MVP front-runner Napheesa Collier (ankle).

They took a bazooka to Las Vegas by shooting 17-for-27 from downtown (60.7%), leading to the second-largest margin of victory (53) in league history. That was followed by just a four-point win over the Storm. Laying double digits against a decent Washington Mystics squad if the threes aren't raining seems a bit much.

Some might look at D.C. and think they're punting the season, but they're just sort of retooling. Aaliyah Edwards was barely in the rotation before Thursday's deal, and Brittany Sykes had the lowest eFG (41.2%) of any player averaging over 25.0 minutes per game this year.

DRatings has this spread at just 8.5 points. Minnesota's average margin of victory in two matchups with Collier against the 'Stics is just 6.5 points.

Stepping in for Collier, Jessica Shepard should have a slightly higher line than this.

She's averaged 15.5 points per game in two games without the star forward to this point, and this is definitely a fine matchup. Washington is a very plain 7th in pace (95.8) and has the 9th-worst defensive rating (100.8 DRTG) over their last 15 games. They've allowed the most paint points per game in the WNBA (39.7) in this time.

Shep averages 14.0 points and 13.0 rebounds per 36 minutes in any circumstance, but running next to the starting lineup's facilitators instead of reserves is also an upgrade.

Rotowire expects 12.5 points for the Aussie on Friday. We don't have a combo prop on her as of Friday morning, but she is +165 to record a double-double.

Seattle Storm at Las Vegas Aces

The Las Vegas Aces have shown enough deficiencies scoring lately to expect the Seattle Storm's boa constrictor to do its thing.

Seattle has the best DRTG in the W over the last 15 games (96.7), and their pace, expectedly, dropped from 96.0 at home to 94.9 on the road this season. The Storm's 49.9 eFG% also shows some issues putting the ball in the basket away from Climate Pledge.

A healthy A'ja Wilson is probably the best argument for an Aces squad that, otherwise, is in the middle of the pack at 82.1 points per game (PPG) over the last 15 tilts. They're averaging 77.0 points per contest in their last five matchups with teams in the top five of DRTG. They have not seen the Storm since June 20th when things were going a bit smoother.

DRatings expects just 159.8 median points in this contest despite having Vegas (53.1%) a slight favorite.

