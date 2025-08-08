3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Friday 8/8/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Best MLB Player Props Today

The Athletics are in a smash spot in their matchup against Tomoyuki Sugano of the Baltimore Orioles tonight.

Sugano comes in with a 4.42 ERA and even harsher ERA indicators, including a 4.64 xFIP, 4.69 SIERA, and a 5.85 expected ERA. He coughs up a mighty 1.66 home runs per nine innings and produces just a 15.5% strikeout rate and 5.9% walk rate.

Enter Shea Langeliers.

Langeliers has posted a .367 BA, .481 wOBA, .411 ISO, and just a 15.6% strikeout rate across the past 30 days. He logged 18 RBIs in that 23-game span. And while most A's get a downgrade away from Sutter Health Park, Langeliers actually gets a bump. For the season, he owns a .275 BA, .358 ISO, .633 SLG, and a 42.6% fly-ball rate versus right-handed pitchers on the road. Plus, it's not like Camden Yards is a haven for pitchers.

Our MLB projections forecast Langeliers to notch 0.82 RBIs tonight -- the fourth-most on Friday's main slate -- so his +140 RBI odds catch my eye.

Jakob Marsee is making the big leagues look easy.

The rookie was called up to the Miami Marlins on August 1st and has been outstanding through his first seven games. He's gone 8-for-20 at the plate with three doubles, one triple, and one home run. It's a small sample, but his key stats include a .580 wOBA and .850 SLG.

He's recorded at least two bases in five of seven games.

We can look to back the rookie in his inviting matchup opposite Bryce Elder.

Elder enters with a 6.03 ERA, 5.70 xERA, and just an 18.4% strikeout rate. His xERA is tied for the fifth-worst among MLB hurlers who have tossed 90-plus innings this season. The righty surrenders a .462 SLG and 1.52 home runs per nine innings to left-handed hitters.

You can also get Marsee To Record An RBI at +200 odds. He's been batting mostly sixth for a Miami team that sports a .334 wOBA (ninth-best) across the past two weeks. Either way, I think there's value to be had in the rookie's batter props on Friday.

The Houston Astros have a chance to twist the knife into the slumping New York Yankees this weekend. Can Hunter Brown get the 'Stros off on the right foot tonight?

Brown has recorded over 17.5 outs in 15 of his 22 starts this season. That's good for a 68.2% hit rate, up from the 54.9% implied probability via -122 odds.

Houston's ace comes in with a 2.47 ERA, 3.01 xERA, 2.98 xFIP, and an elite 30.4% strikeout rate. Brown is pitching on the road against a strong lineup today, but he holds a 2.56 ERA away from Daikin Park and has completed the sixth inning in 8 of 12 road outings.

Moreover, the struggling Yankees aren't as big of a threat as they once were. Across the past 30 days, the offense shows just a .228 BA (27th), .307 wOBA (22nd), and 96 wRC+ (22nd). They recently got back Aaron Judge from injury but have still scored three runs or fewer in four of their last five games.

Brown tossed seven frames and gave up just one run on the road against the Boston Red Sox his last time out. I think New York will be his next victim.

