NHL

Jets vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 7

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Jets vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 7

Friday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Winnipeg Jets and the San Jose Sharks.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Jets vs Sharks Game Info

  • Winnipeg Jets (9-4) vs. San Jose Sharks (5-6-3)
  • Date: Friday, November 7, 2025
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Jets vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Jets (-188)Sharks (+155)6.5Jets (-1.5)

Jets vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Jets win (69.1%)

Jets vs Sharks Puck Line

  • The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-164 to cover). And Winnipeg, the favorite, is +134.

Jets vs Sharks Over/Under

  • A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Jets-Sharks game on Nov. 7, with the over available at +102 and the under at -124.

Jets vs Sharks Moneyline

  • Winnipeg is a -188 favorite on the moneyline, while San Jose is a +155 underdog at home.

