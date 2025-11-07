NHL
Jets vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 7
Friday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Winnipeg Jets and the San Jose Sharks.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Jets vs Sharks Game Info
- Winnipeg Jets (9-4) vs. San Jose Sharks (5-6-3)
- Date: Friday, November 7, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Jets vs Sharks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Jets (-188)
|Sharks (+155)
|6.5
|Jets (-1.5)
Jets vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Jets win (69.1%)
Jets vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-164 to cover). And Winnipeg, the favorite, is +134.
Jets vs Sharks Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Jets-Sharks game on Nov. 7, with the over available at +102 and the under at -124.
Jets vs Sharks Moneyline
- Winnipeg is a -188 favorite on the moneyline, while San Jose is a +155 underdog at home.