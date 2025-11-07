Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 7
With nine games on Friday that include teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll, the contest between No. 25 North Carolina and No. 19 Kansas at 7 p.m. ET is one of the day's most intriguing matchups. Who do we project to emerge victorious? Check out our picks and predictions below.
Read through our odds breakdown for college basketball's action today.
Kentucky vs. Valparaiso
- Matchup: Valparaiso Beacons at No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats
- Projected Winner: Kentucky (95.19% win probability)
- Spread: Kentucky (-34.5)
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: November 8
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Purdue vs. Oakland
- Matchup: Oakland Golden Grizzlies at No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers
- Projected Winner: Purdue (93.95% win probability)
- Spread: Purdue (-30.5)
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: November 8
- TV Channel: Peacock
North Carolina vs. Kansas
- Matchup: No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks at No. 25 North Carolina Tar Heels
- Projected Winner: North Carolina (66.41% win probability)
- Spread: North Carolina (-1.5)
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: November 8
- TV Channel: ESPN
UConn vs. UMass-Lowell
- Matchup: UMass-Lowell River Hawks at No. 4 UConn Huskies
- Projected Winner: UConn (95.96% win probability)
- Spread: UConn (-33.5)
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Date: November 8
- TV Channel: Peacock
Texas Tech vs. Sam Houston
- Matchup: Sam Houston Bearkats at No. 10 Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Projected Winner: Texas Tech (95.76% win probability)
- Spread: Texas Tech (-27.5)
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: November 8
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Wisconsin vs. Northern Illinois
- Matchup: Northern Illinois Huskies at No. 24 Wisconsin Badgers
- Projected Winner: Wisconsin (98.78% win probability)
- Spread: Wisconsin (-27.5)
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Date: November 8
- TV Channel: BTN
Illinois vs. FGCU
- Matchup: Florida Gulf Coast Eagles at No. 17 Illinois Fighting Illini
- Projected Winner: Illinois (91.20% win probability)
- Spread: Illinois (-27.5)
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Date: November 8
- TV Channel: Peacock
Arizona vs. Utah Tech
- Matchup: Utah Tech Trailblazers at No. 13 Arizona Wildcats
- Projected Winner: Arizona (98.26% win probability)
- Spread: Arizona (-28.5)
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: November 8
- TV Channel: TNT
UCLA vs. Pepperdine
- Matchup: Pepperdine Waves at No. 12 UCLA Bruins
- Projected Winner: UCLA (97.75% win probability)
- Spread: UCLA (-27.5)
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Date: November 8
- TV Channel: BTN
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
For more college basketball betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's college basketball home page.
