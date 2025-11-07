Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 7

With nine games on Friday that include teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll, the contest between No. 25 North Carolina and No. 19 Kansas at 7 p.m. ET is one of the day's most intriguing matchups. Who do we project to emerge victorious? Check out our picks and predictions below.

Read through our odds breakdown for college basketball's action today.

Kentucky vs. Valparaiso

Matchup: Valparaiso Beacons at No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats

Valparaiso Beacons at No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats Projected Winner: Kentucky (95.19% win probability)

Kentucky (95.19% win probability) Spread: Kentucky (-34.5)

Kentucky (-34.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: November 8

November 8 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Purdue vs. Oakland

Matchup: Oakland Golden Grizzlies at No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers

Oakland Golden Grizzlies at No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers Projected Winner: Purdue (93.95% win probability)

Purdue (93.95% win probability) Spread: Purdue (-30.5)

Purdue (-30.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: November 8

November 8 TV Channel: Peacock

North Carolina vs. Kansas

Matchup: No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks at No. 25 North Carolina Tar Heels

No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks at No. 25 North Carolina Tar Heels Projected Winner: North Carolina (66.41% win probability)

North Carolina (66.41% win probability) Spread: North Carolina (-1.5)

North Carolina (-1.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: November 8

November 8 TV Channel: ESPN

UConn vs. UMass-Lowell

Matchup: UMass-Lowell River Hawks at No. 4 UConn Huskies

UMass-Lowell River Hawks at No. 4 UConn Huskies Projected Winner: UConn (95.96% win probability)

UConn (95.96% win probability) Spread: UConn (-33.5)

UConn (-33.5) Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Date: November 8

November 8 TV Channel: Peacock

Texas Tech vs. Sam Houston

Matchup: Sam Houston Bearkats at No. 10 Texas Tech Red Raiders

Sam Houston Bearkats at No. 10 Texas Tech Red Raiders Projected Winner: Texas Tech (95.76% win probability)

Texas Tech (95.76% win probability) Spread: Texas Tech (-27.5)

Texas Tech (-27.5) Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Date: November 8

November 8 TV Channel: ESPN+

Wisconsin vs. Northern Illinois

Matchup: Northern Illinois Huskies at No. 24 Wisconsin Badgers

Northern Illinois Huskies at No. 24 Wisconsin Badgers Projected Winner: Wisconsin (98.78% win probability)

Wisconsin (98.78% win probability) Spread: Wisconsin (-27.5)

Wisconsin (-27.5) Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Date: November 8

November 8 TV Channel: BTN

Illinois vs. FGCU

Matchup: Florida Gulf Coast Eagles at No. 17 Illinois Fighting Illini

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles at No. 17 Illinois Fighting Illini Projected Winner: Illinois (91.20% win probability)

Illinois (91.20% win probability) Spread: Illinois (-27.5)

Illinois (-27.5) Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Date: November 8

November 8 TV Channel: Peacock

Arizona vs. Utah Tech

Matchup: Utah Tech Trailblazers at No. 13 Arizona Wildcats

Utah Tech Trailblazers at No. 13 Arizona Wildcats Projected Winner: Arizona (98.26% win probability)

Arizona (98.26% win probability) Spread: Arizona (-28.5)

Arizona (-28.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: November 8

November 8 TV Channel: TNT

UCLA vs. Pepperdine

Matchup: Pepperdine Waves at No. 12 UCLA Bruins

Pepperdine Waves at No. 12 UCLA Bruins Projected Winner: UCLA (97.75% win probability)

UCLA (97.75% win probability) Spread: UCLA (-27.5)

UCLA (-27.5) Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Date: November 8

November 8 TV Channel: BTN

