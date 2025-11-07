NHL
Red Wings vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 7
The Detroit Red Wings are among the NHL teams in action on Friday, up against the New York Rangers.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Red Wings vs Rangers Game Info
- Detroit Red Wings (9-5) vs. New York Rangers (6-6-2)
- Date: Friday, November 7, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- Coverage: NHL Network
Red Wings vs Rangers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Red Wings (-118)
|Rangers (-102)
|5.5
|Red Wings (-1.5)
Red Wings vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Red Wings win (52.6%)
Red Wings vs Rangers Puck Line
- The Rangers are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Red Wings. The Rangers are -260 to cover the spread, and the Red Wings are +205.
Red Wings vs Rangers Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Red Wings-Rangers on Nov. 7, with the over being -134 and the under +110.
Red Wings vs Rangers Moneyline
- New York is a -102 underdog on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -118 favorite at home.