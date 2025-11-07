Red Wings vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 7

The Detroit Red Wings are among the NHL teams in action on Friday, up against the New York Rangers.

Red Wings vs Rangers Game Info

Detroit Red Wings (9-5) vs. New York Rangers (6-6-2)

Date: Friday, November 7, 2025

Friday, November 7, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: NHL Network

Red Wings vs Rangers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Red Wings (-118) Rangers (-102) 5.5 Red Wings (-1.5)

Red Wings vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Wings win (52.6%)

Red Wings vs Rangers Puck Line

The Rangers are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Red Wings. The Rangers are -260 to cover the spread, and the Red Wings are +205.

Red Wings vs Rangers Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Red Wings-Rangers on Nov. 7, with the over being -134 and the under +110.

Red Wings vs Rangers Moneyline

New York is a -102 underdog on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -118 favorite at home.

