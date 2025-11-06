Up & Adams: Thursday, November 6th, 2025

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube live!

On this November 6th, 2025 episode, Kay Adams runs through the entire Week 10 NFL slate before dropping her latest Boost Around the World promotion on FanDuel Sportsbook!

Then, the Mannings join the show! Super Bowl-winning quarterback Eli Maning hops on alongside parents Archie and Olivia to discuss Arch's early career with Texas and what the family group chat looks like! Then, Eli runs through the latest New York Giants news with Jaxson Dart bringing new hope to the franchise.

Afterwards, former running back Darren Sproles joins the show to give his thoughts on the 2025 NFL season. Sproles shares his opinion on the league's current best running backs and gives some insight into the Sean Payton-led Denver Broncos!

Watch the full episode below:

Up & Adams airs weekdays on FanDuel TV from 11 a.m. to noon Eastern. Join Kay Adams and a rotating roster of personalities from across sports and entertainment as they discuss the biggest storylines in the NFL, sports and pop culture.

