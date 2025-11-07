NHL
Flames vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 7
On Friday in the NHL, the Calgary Flames are playing the Chicago Blackhawks.
Flames vs Blackhawks Game Info
- Calgary Flames (4-9-2) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (6-5-3)
- Date: Friday, November 7, 2025
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Flames vs Blackhawks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Flames (-152)
|Blackhawks (+126)
|6.5
|Flames (-1.5)
Flames vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Flames win (51.3%)
Flames vs Blackhawks Puck Line
- The Flames are favored by 1.5 goals. The Flames are +160 to cover the spread, with the Blackhawks being -205.
Flames vs Blackhawks Over/Under
- The over/under for the Flames versus Blackhawks matchup on Nov. 7 has been set at 6.5, with +114 odds on the over and -140 odds on the under.
Flames vs Blackhawks Moneyline
- Calgary is a -152 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +126 underdog on the road.