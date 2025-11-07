Flames vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 7

On Friday in the NHL, the Calgary Flames are playing the Chicago Blackhawks.

Flames vs Blackhawks Game Info

Calgary Flames (4-9-2) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (6-5-3)

Date: Friday, November 7, 2025

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Flames vs Blackhawks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Flames (-152) Blackhawks (+126) 6.5 Flames (-1.5)

Flames vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Flames win (51.3%)

Flames vs Blackhawks Puck Line

The Flames are favored by 1.5 goals. The Flames are +160 to cover the spread, with the Blackhawks being -205.

Flames vs Blackhawks Over/Under

The over/under for the Flames versus Blackhawks matchup on Nov. 7 has been set at 6.5, with +114 odds on the over and -140 odds on the under.

Flames vs Blackhawks Moneyline

Calgary is a -152 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +126 underdog on the road.

