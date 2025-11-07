FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Flames vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 7

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Flames vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 7

On Friday in the NHL, the Calgary Flames are playing the Chicago Blackhawks.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Flames vs Blackhawks Game Info

  • Calgary Flames (4-9-2) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (6-5-3)
  • Date: Friday, November 7, 2025
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Flames vs Blackhawks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Flames (-152)Blackhawks (+126)6.5Flames (-1.5)

Flames vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Flames win (51.3%)

Flames vs Blackhawks Puck Line

  • The Flames are favored by 1.5 goals. The Flames are +160 to cover the spread, with the Blackhawks being -205.

Flames vs Blackhawks Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Flames versus Blackhawks matchup on Nov. 7 has been set at 6.5, with +114 odds on the over and -140 odds on the under.

Flames vs Blackhawks Moneyline

  • Calgary is a -152 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +126 underdog on the road.

