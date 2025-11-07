Islanders vs Wild NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 7

The New York Islanders versus the Minnesota Wild is on the NHL schedule for Friday.

Islanders vs Wild Game Info

New York Islanders (6-5-2) vs. Minnesota Wild (5-7-3)

Date: Friday, November 7, 2025

Friday, November 7, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York

UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Wild Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Islanders (-134) Wild (+112) 6.5 Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Wild Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Islanders win (61.7%)

Islanders vs Wild Puck Line

The Islanders are 1.5-goal favorites against the Wild. The Islanders are +176 to cover the spread, and the Wild are -220.

Islanders vs Wild Over/Under

Islanders versus Wild on Nov. 7 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -120 and the under -102.

Islanders vs Wild Moneyline

New York is a -134 favorite on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a +112 underdog on the road.

