Islanders vs Wild NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 7
The New York Islanders versus the Minnesota Wild is on the NHL schedule for Friday.
Islanders vs Wild Game Info
- New York Islanders (6-5-2) vs. Minnesota Wild (5-7-3)
- Date: Friday, November 7, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Islanders vs Wild Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Islanders (-134)
|Wild (+112)
|6.5
|Islanders (-1.5)
Islanders vs Wild Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Islanders win (61.7%)
Islanders vs Wild Puck Line
- The Islanders are 1.5-goal favorites against the Wild. The Islanders are +176 to cover the spread, and the Wild are -220.
Islanders vs Wild Over/Under
- Islanders versus Wild on Nov. 7 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -120 and the under -102.
Islanders vs Wild Moneyline
- New York is a -134 favorite on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a +112 underdog on the road.