FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Islanders vs Wild NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 7

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Islanders vs Wild NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 7

The New York Islanders versus the Minnesota Wild is on the NHL schedule for Friday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Islanders vs Wild Game Info

  • New York Islanders (6-5-2) vs. Minnesota Wild (5-7-3)
  • Date: Friday, November 7, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Wild Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Islanders (-134)Wild (+112)6.5Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Wild Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Islanders win (61.7%)

Islanders vs Wild Puck Line

  • The Islanders are 1.5-goal favorites against the Wild. The Islanders are +176 to cover the spread, and the Wild are -220.

Islanders vs Wild Over/Under

  • Islanders versus Wild on Nov. 7 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -120 and the under -102.

Islanders vs Wild Moneyline

  • New York is a -134 favorite on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a +112 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup