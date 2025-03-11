FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Jets vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 11

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Jets vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 11

The Winnipeg Jets versus the New York Rangers is on the NHL schedule for Tuesday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Jets vs Rangers Game Info

  • Winnipeg Jets (44-17-4) vs. New York Rangers (31-27-6)
  • Date: Tuesday, March 11, 2025
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Jets vs Rangers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Jets (-182)Rangers (+150)5.5Jets (-1.5)

Jets vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Jets win (72.2%)

Jets vs Rangers Puck Line

  • The Jets are favored by 1.5 goals. The Jets are +144 to cover the spread, with the Rangers being -178.

Jets vs Rangers Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Jets-Rangers on March 11, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.

Jets vs Rangers Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Jets-Rangers, Winnipeg is the favorite at -182, and New York is +150 playing on the road.

