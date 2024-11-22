menu item
NHL

Jets vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 22

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

In NHL action on Friday, the Winnipeg Jets face the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Jets vs Penguins Game Info

  • Winnipeg Jets (16-3) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (7-10-4)
  • Date: Friday, November 22, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Jets vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Jets (-170)Penguins (+140)6.5Jets (-1.5)

Jets vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Jets win (64.5%)

Jets vs Penguins Puck Line

  • The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Jets. The Penguins are -180 to cover the spread, and the Jets are +146.

Jets vs Penguins Over/Under

  • The over/under for Jets-Penguins on November 22 is 6.5. The over is +110, and the under is -134.

Jets vs Penguins Moneyline

  • Pittsburgh is a +140 underdog on the moneyline, while Winnipeg is a -170 favorite on the road.

