Jets vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 22

In NHL action on Friday, the Winnipeg Jets face the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Jets vs Penguins Game Info

Winnipeg Jets (16-3) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (7-10-4)

Date: Friday, November 22, 2024

Friday, November 22, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: NHL Network

Jets vs Penguins Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Jets (-170) Penguins (+140) 6.5 Jets (-1.5)

Jets vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Jets win (64.5%)

Jets vs Penguins Puck Line

The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Jets. The Penguins are -180 to cover the spread, and the Jets are +146.

Jets vs Penguins Over/Under

The over/under for Jets-Penguins on November 22 is 6.5. The over is +110, and the under is -134.

Jets vs Penguins Moneyline

Pittsburgh is a +140 underdog on the moneyline, while Winnipeg is a -170 favorite on the road.

