NHL
Jets vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 22
In NHL action on Friday, the Winnipeg Jets face the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Jets vs Penguins Game Info
- Winnipeg Jets (16-3) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (7-10-4)
- Date: Friday, November 22, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: NHL Network
Jets vs Penguins Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Jets (-170)
|Penguins (+140)
|6.5
|Jets (-1.5)
Jets vs Penguins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Jets win (64.5%)
Jets vs Penguins Puck Line
- The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Jets. The Penguins are -180 to cover the spread, and the Jets are +146.
Jets vs Penguins Over/Under
- The over/under for Jets-Penguins on November 22 is 6.5. The over is +110, and the under is -134.
Jets vs Penguins Moneyline
- Pittsburgh is a +140 underdog on the moneyline, while Winnipeg is a -170 favorite on the road.