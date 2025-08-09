Jerome Ford 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford is the 47th-ranked RB (by average fantasy draft position) going into this season, after putting up 97.0 points a year ago (37th among all NFL RBs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, continue reading.
Jerome Ford Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Ford's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|97.0
|152
|37
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|116.6
|102
|34
Jerome Ford 2024 Game-by-Game
In Week 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Ford posted a season-high 19.1 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 11 carries, 92 yards, 1 TD; 5 receptions, 39 yards. See the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|Cowboys
|12.9
|12
|44
|1
|7
|6
|0
|69
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|6.4
|7
|64
|0
|2
|1
|0
|64
|Week 3
|Giants
|7.0
|10
|37
|0
|4
|3
|0
|70
|Week 4
|@Raiders
|8.5
|10
|58
|0
|7
|7
|0
|85
|Week 5
|@Commanders
|4.9
|9
|47
|0
|3
|3
|0
|49
|Week 6
|@Eagles
|1.4
|2
|14
|0
|-
|0
|0
|14
|Week 9
|Chargers
|0.7
|2
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|7
Jerome Ford vs. Other Browns Rushers
The Browns threw the ball on 62.8% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 37.2% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 32nd in the NFL in points scored. Below is a look at how Ford's 2024 rushing numbers stack up against his Cleveland Browns teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Jerome Ford
|104
|565
|3
|10
|5.4
|Deshaun Watson
|31
|148
|1
|5
|4.8
|Tyler Huntley
|26
|135
|2
|3
|5.2
|Pierre Strong
|26
|108
|0
|0
|4.2
