Jerome Ford 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford is the 47th-ranked RB (by average fantasy draft position) going into this season, after putting up 97.0 points a year ago (37th among all NFL RBs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, continue reading.

Jerome Ford Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Ford's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 97.0 152 37 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 116.6 102 34

Jerome Ford 2024 Game-by-Game

In Week 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Ford posted a season-high 19.1 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 11 carries, 92 yards, 1 TD; 5 receptions, 39 yards. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 Cowboys 12.9 12 44 1 7 6 0 69 Week 2 @Jaguars 6.4 7 64 0 2 1 0 64 Week 3 Giants 7.0 10 37 0 4 3 0 70 Week 4 @Raiders 8.5 10 58 0 7 7 0 85 Week 5 @Commanders 4.9 9 47 0 3 3 0 49 Week 6 @Eagles 1.4 2 14 0 - 0 0 14 Week 9 Chargers 0.7 2 5 0 3 1 0 7 View Full Table ChevronDown

Jerome Ford vs. Other Browns Rushers

The Browns threw the ball on 62.8% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 37.2% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 32nd in the NFL in points scored. Below is a look at how Ford's 2024 rushing numbers stack up against his Cleveland Browns teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Jerome Ford 104 565 3 10 5.4 Deshaun Watson 31 148 1 5 4.8 Tyler Huntley 26 135 2 3 5.2 Pierre Strong 26 108 0 0 4.2

