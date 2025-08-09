FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Jerome Ford 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford is the 47th-ranked RB (by average fantasy draft position) going into this season, after putting up 97.0 points a year ago (37th among all NFL RBs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, continue reading.

Jerome Ford Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Ford's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points97.015237
2025 Projected Fantasy Points116.610234

Jerome Ford 2024 Game-by-Game

In Week 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Ford posted a season-high 19.1 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 11 carries, 92 yards, 1 TD; 5 receptions, 39 yards. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1Cowboys12.91244176069
Week 2@Jaguars6.4764021064
Week 3Giants7.01037043070
Week 4@Raiders8.51058077085
Week 5@Commanders4.9947033049
Week 6@Eagles1.42140-0014
Week 9Chargers0.72503107

Jerome Ford vs. Other Browns Rushers

The Browns threw the ball on 62.8% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 37.2% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 32nd in the NFL in points scored. Below is a look at how Ford's 2024 rushing numbers stack up against his Cleveland Browns teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Jerome Ford1045653105.4
Deshaun Watson31148154.8
Tyler Huntley26135235.2
Pierre Strong26108004.2

Want more data and analysis on Jerome Ford? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

