Jazz vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 21

Jazz vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Friday, February 21, 2025

Friday, February 21, 2025 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: KJZZ and FDSOK

The Oklahoma City Thunder (44-10) hit the road in Northwest Division play against the Utah Jazz (13-41) on Friday, February 21, 2025 at 9:30 PM ET. The Thunder are double-digit favorites by 15 points in the game, the third matchup between the teams this season. The matchup has a point total of 236.5.

Jazz vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -15 236.5 -1000 +660

Jazz vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (80.4%)

Jazz vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder are 34-19-1 against the spread this season.

The Jazz are 27-26-1 against the spread this season.

Thunder games have gone over the total 27 times this season.

The Jazz have eclipsed the over/under 57.4% of the time this season (31 of 54 games with a set point total).

In home games, Oklahoma City has a better record against the spread (20-8-1) compared to its ATS record in road games (14-11-0).

The Thunder have exceeded the total in a higher percentage of games at home (58.6%) than road tilts (40%).

Utah's winning percentage against the spread at home is .480 (12-12-1). Away, it is .517 (15-14-0).

Jazz games have finished above the over/under less often at home (12 times out of 25) than away (19 of 29) this year.

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 32.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists, shooting 52.3% from the floor and 35.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made treys per game.

Jalen Williams' numbers on the season are 21 points, 5.5 boards and 5.1 assists per contest, shooting 47.9% from the floor and 34.3% from downtown, with an average of 1.7 made treys.

Isaiah Hartenstein is averaging 11.1 points, 3.9 assists and 11.9 rebounds.

Aaron Wiggins averages 10.9 points, 3.7 boards and 1.6 assists, shooting 49.8% from the field and 38.1% from downtown, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Luguentz Dort is averaging 10 points, 4.2 boards and 1.6 assists.

Jazz Leaders

Walker Kessler averages 11.3 points, 11.8 boards and 1.5 assists. He is also draining 71.8% of his shots from the floor (first in league).

Per game, Keyonte George provides the Jazz 16.4 points, 3.6 boards and 6 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Lauri Markkanen averages 19.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He is sinking 43.2% of his shots from the field and 35.3% from 3-point range, with 3 treys per contest.

The Jazz are receiving 18.1 points, 8.2 boards and 2.1 assists per game from John Collins.

The Jazz are receiving 6.8 points, 3.1 boards and 5.8 assists per game from Isaiah Collier.

