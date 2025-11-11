Gonzaga vs Creighton College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 11

The Creighton Bluejays (1-0) play the Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-0) at McCarthey Athletic Center on November 11, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Gonzaga vs. Creighton Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, November 11, 2025

Tuesday, November 11, 2025 Game time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Spokane, Washington

Spokane, Washington Arena: McCarthey Athletic Center

Gonzaga vs. Creighton Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Gonzaga win (82.4%)

Before placing a bet on Tuesday's Gonzaga-Creighton spread (Gonzaga -12.5) or over/under (166.5 points), read the betting insights and trends below.

Gonzaga vs. Creighton: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Gonzaga compiled a 16-19-0 record against the spread last season.

Creighton compiled a 22-14-0 record against the spread last year.

The Bulldogs covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games last season. They covered four times in 14 games at home, and they covered six times in 10 games when playing on the road.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Bluejays had a lower winning percentage at home (.647, 11-6-0 record) than on the road (.818, 9-2-0).

Gonzaga vs. Creighton: Moneyline Betting Stats

Gonzaga won 22 of the 30 games it was the moneyline favorite last season (73.3%).

The Bulldogs had a 14-2 record last year (winning 87.5% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -952 or shorter.

Last season, Creighton won five out of the 12 games, or 41.7%, in which it was the underdog.

The Bluejays were not a bigger underdog last season than the +610 moneyline set for this game.

Based on this game's moneyline, Gonzaga's implied win probability is 90.5%.

Gonzaga vs. Creighton Head-to-Head Comparison

Gonzaga was the second-best squad in the nation in points scored (86.4 per game) and 107th in points conceded (69.9) last season.

On the boards, Gonzaga was 47th in the nation in rebounds (34.6 per game) last year. It was 47th in rebounds conceded (28.9 per game).

At 19.7 assists per game, Gonzaga was best in the nation last season.

Last year, Gonzaga was 25th-best in college basketball in turnovers committed (9.3 per game) and ranked 140th in turnovers forced (11.7).

With 75.5 points per game on offense, Creighton was 131st in the country last year. At the other end of the court, it surrendered 70 points per contest, which ranked 110th in college basketball.

Creighton averaged 34.4 rebounds per game (53rd-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 31.1 rebounds per contest (172nd-ranked).

Creighton tallied plenty of assists last year, ranking 13th-best in the country with 17.1 per game.

Creighton ranked 215th in the nation at 11.4 turnovers per game, but it forced 7.4 turnovers per game, which ranked -4-worst in college basketball.

