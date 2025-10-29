Jayden Daniels Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Seahawks

Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders will face the Seattle Seahawks and their 23rd-ranked passing defense (230.1 yards conceded per game) in Week 9, on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Daniels worth considering for his next game against the Seahawks? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct call.

Thinking about playing Daniels this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Jayden Daniels Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Washington Commanders vs. Seattle Seahawks

Washington Commanders vs. Seattle Seahawks Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.3

9.3 Projected Passing Yards: 105.68

105.68 Projected Passing TDs: 0.72

0.72 Projected Rushing Yards: 19.58

19.58 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.16

Projections provided by numberFire

Daniels Fantasy Performance

Daniels has compiled 96.2 fantasy points in 2025 (19.2 per game), which ranks him 22nd at the QB position. Overall, he's the No. 36 player in fantasy football.

Through his last three games, Daniels has connected on 46-of-74 throws for 598 yards, with five passing touchdowns and one interception, resulting in 56.4 total fantasy points (18.8 per game). With his legs, he's added 126 rushing yards on 26 attempts with one TD.

The highlight of Daniels' fantasy season was a Week 6 outburst against the Chicago Bears, a matchup in which he tallied 21.6 fantasy points -- 19-of-26 (73.1%), 211 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT; 10 carries, 52 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jayden Daniels' game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 was his worst of the campaign, as he posted 17.1 fantasy points. He threw for 231 yards and one touchdown, and threw zero picks on the day.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Seahawks Defensive Performance

Seattle has given up more than 300 yards passing to only one player this year.

The Seahawks have allowed seven players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Seattle has allowed two or more passing TDs to four opposing QBs this year.

No opposing quarterback has thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Seahawks this season.

A total of two players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Seattle this year.

The Seahawks have allowed a TD catch by 11 players this year.

Seattle has not allowed more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this year.

The Seahawks' defense has not allowed a player to put up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Just one player has run for at least one touchdown versus Seattle this season.

Only one player has rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Seahawks this season.

Want more data and analysis on Jayden Daniels? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.