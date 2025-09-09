Jayden Daniels Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Packers

Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders will meet the Green Bay Packers -- whose passing defense was ranked 13th in the league last season (215.2 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 2, on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Considering Daniels for your DFS roster, with his next game versus the Packers? We've got stats and info for you below.

Jayden Daniels Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Washington Commanders at Green Bay Packers

Washington Commanders at Green Bay Packers Game Date: September 11, 2025

September 11, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 18.7

18.7 Projected Passing Yards: 224.52

224.52 Projected Passing TDs: 1.32

1.32 Projected Rushing Yards: 43.45

43.45 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.29

Projections provided by numberFire

Daniels 2024 Fantasy Performance

Daniels accumulated 20.1 fantasy points in his one game this year. He connected on 19 of 30 passes for 233 yards, throwing for one touchdown with zero interceptions, and ran for 68 yards on 11 carries.

In his best game last season -- Week 16 against the Philadelphia Eagles -- Daniels accumulated 34.4 fantasy points. His stat line: 24-of-39 (61.5%), 258 yards, 5 TDs, 2 INTs; 9 carries, 81 yards.

In his second-best game of the year, Daniels accumulated 31.8 fantasy points -- 24-of-36 (66.7%), 227 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT; 16 carries, 127 yards -- in Week 17 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Daniels accumulated 4.2 fantasy points -- 6-of-12 (50%), 38 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs; 4 carries, 27 yards -- in his worst game last season. That was in Week 18 against the Dallas Cowboys.

His second-lowest fantasy point total -- 5.2 -- was in Week 7 against the Carolina Panthers, when Daniels put together this stat line: 2-of-2 (100%), 6 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs; 3 carries, 50 yards.

Packers Defensive Performance

Green Bay surrendered over 300 passing yards to only three QBs last year.

13 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a contest against the Packers last year.

Against Green Bay last season, seven players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

Last season, the Packers allowed just three players to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Versus Green Bay last season, two players put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

The Packers allowed 22 players to catch a touchdown pass against them last season.

Green Bay allowed two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to just one player last season.

In terms of run defense, the Packers allowed four players to rack up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

On the ground, Green Bay allowed 11 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

Only two players rushed for multiple TDs in a game against the Packers last year.

Want more data and analysis on Jayden Daniels? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.