Jayden Daniels Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Eagles

Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels will be up against the top-ranked pass defense of the Philadelphia Eagles (173.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Daniels worth considering for his upcoming game versus the Eagles? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right call.

Thinking about playing Daniels this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Daniels vs. Eagles Game Info

Matchup: Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 18.1

18.1 Projected Passing Yards: 228.22

228.22 Projected Passing TDs: 1.35

1.35 Projected Rushing Yards: 35.33

35.33 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.30

Projections provided by numberFire

Daniels Fantasy Performance

Among players at the QB position, Daniels is currently the sixth-ranked player in fantasy (sixth overall), with 285.3 total fantasy points (20.4 per game).

Through his last three games, Daniels has completed 75-of-99 passes for 707 yards, with seven passing touchdowns and three interceptions, resulting in 81.6 total fantasy points (27.2 per game). With his legs, he's added 174 rushing yards on 27 attempts with two TDs.

Daniels has piled up 1,100 passing yards (114-of-165) with eight TDs and four picks in his last five games, leading to 103.6 fantasy points (20.7 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 197 yards rushing on 37 carries with two touchdowns.

The peak of Daniels' fantasy season was a Week 12 performance against the Dallas Cowboys, when he posted 30.4 fantasy points (7 receptions, 74 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy perspective, Jayden Daniels stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 7 against the Carolina Panthers, throwing for six yards and zero touchdowns with zero interceptions with 50 yards on three attempts on the ground (5.2 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Eagles Defensive Performance

One player has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Philadelphia this season.

The Eagles have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Philadelphia has allowed at least two TD passes to five opposing QBs this season.

The Eagles have not allowed someone to throw more than two TDs against them in a game this season.

Philadelphia has given up over 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

A total of 15 players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Eagles this season.

Philadelphia has not given up more than one touchdown reception to an opposing player this year.

No player has collected more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Eagles this year.

Philadelphia has allowed eight players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

The Eagles have allowed at least two rushing TDs to one player this season.

Want more data and analysis on Jayden Daniels? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.