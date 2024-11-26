NFL
Jaxon Smith-Njigba Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jets
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be up against the second-ranked pass defense of the New York Jets (174.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.
Is Smith-Njigba a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Jets? More stats and info can be found in this article, so check it out.
Smith-Njigba vs. Jets Game Info
- Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at New York Jets
- Game Day: December 1, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Projected Fantasy Points: 8.0
- PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.8
- Projected Receiving Yards: 60.04
- Projected Receiving TDs: 0.30
Projections provided by numberFire
Smith-Njigba Fantasy Performance
- Smith-Njigba is the 12th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 72nd overall, as he has tallied 101.7 total fantasy points (9.2 per game).
- In his last three games, Smith-Njigba has compiled 55.5 total fantasy points (18.5 per game), grabbing 23 balls (on 31 targets) for 367 yards and three touchdowns.
- Smith-Njigba has racked up 64.7 total fantasy points (12.9 per game) in his last five games, grabbing 32 balls (on 44 targets) for 445 yards and three touchdowns.
- The high point of Smith-Njigba's fantasy season was a Week 9 performance versus the Los Angeles Rams, a game when he came through with seven catches and 180 receiving yards with two touchdowns (30.0 fantasy points).
- From a fantasy perspective, Jaxon Smith-Njigba stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos, catching two passes on two targets for 19 yards (1.9 fantasy points).
Jets Defensive Performance
- New York has not let a player put up over 300 yards passing against them in a game yet this year.
- The Jets have allowed six players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.
- A total of two players have thrown for at least two TDs versus New York this season.
- The Jets have not allowed more than two passing TDs to any opposing quarterbacks this season.
- New York has allowed two players to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.
- A total of Eight players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Jets this year.
- No player has hauled in more than one TD pass versus New York this year.
- The Jets have allowed three players to amass over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.
- New York has given up at least one rushing touchdown to 13 players this year.
- The Jets have allowed at least two rushing TDs to three players this season.
