Jaxon Smith-Njigba Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jets

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be up against the second-ranked pass defense of the New York Jets (174.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Smith-Njigba a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Jets? More stats and info can be found in this article, so check it out.

Smith-Njigba vs. Jets Game Info

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at New York Jets

Seattle Seahawks at New York Jets Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

8.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.8

10.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 60.04

60.04 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.30

Projections provided by numberFire

Smith-Njigba Fantasy Performance

Smith-Njigba is the 12th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 72nd overall, as he has tallied 101.7 total fantasy points (9.2 per game).

In his last three games, Smith-Njigba has compiled 55.5 total fantasy points (18.5 per game), grabbing 23 balls (on 31 targets) for 367 yards and three touchdowns.

Smith-Njigba has racked up 64.7 total fantasy points (12.9 per game) in his last five games, grabbing 32 balls (on 44 targets) for 445 yards and three touchdowns.

The high point of Smith-Njigba's fantasy season was a Week 9 performance versus the Los Angeles Rams, a game when he came through with seven catches and 180 receiving yards with two touchdowns (30.0 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Jaxon Smith-Njigba stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos, catching two passes on two targets for 19 yards (1.9 fantasy points).

Jets Defensive Performance

New York has not let a player put up over 300 yards passing against them in a game yet this year.

The Jets have allowed six players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of two players have thrown for at least two TDs versus New York this season.

The Jets have not allowed more than two passing TDs to any opposing quarterbacks this season.

New York has allowed two players to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of Eight players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Jets this year.

No player has hauled in more than one TD pass versus New York this year.

The Jets have allowed three players to amass over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

New York has given up at least one rushing touchdown to 13 players this year.

The Jets have allowed at least two rushing TDs to three players this season.

