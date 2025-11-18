Javonte Williams Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Eagles

Javonte Williams and the Dallas Cowboys will meet the Philadelphia Eagles and their 19th-ranked run defense (114.1 yards conceded per game) in Week 12, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

For more info on Williams, if you're considering him for your DFS roster, read this piece before his upcoming game against the Eagles.

Thinking about playing Williams this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Javonte Williams Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.8

11.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.1

13.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 76.33

76.33 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.43

0.43 Projected Receiving Yards: 12.37

12.37 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams Fantasy Performance

Williams is currently the ninth-ranked fantasy player at his position (29th overall), tallying 140.2 total fantasy points (14.0 per game).

During his last three games, Williams has delivered 32.5 total fantasy points (10.8 per game), running the ball 50 times for 217 yards and two scores. As a receiver, he has tacked on eight yards on three receptions (four targets).

Williams has delivered 53.7 total fantasy points (10.7 per game) during his last five games, rushing the ball 82 times for 362 yards and three scores. As a pass-catcher, he has tacked on 15 yards on nine receptions (16 targets).

The highlight of Williams' fantasy season was a Week 5 performance versus the New York Jets, a game when he came through with one catch and four receiving yards with one touchdown (25.9 fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Javonte Williams stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers, running 13 times for 29 yards, with five receptions for five yards as a receiver (3.4 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Eagles Defensive Performance

One player has posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Philadelphia this season.

A total of Seven players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Eagles this season.

Philadelphia has allowed just two players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

No opposing QB has thrown for three or more touchdowns in a game against the Eagles this season.

Philadelphia has allowed over 100 yards receiving to six players this season.

The Eagles have allowed a touchdown catch by nine players this season.

Philadelphia has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

No player has recorded more than 100 yards on the ground in a game versus the Eagles this year.

A total of eight players have run for at least one TD versus Philadelphia this season.

Only two players have rushed for more than one TD versus the Eagles this season.

Want more data and analysis on Javonte Williams? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.