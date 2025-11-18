3 Players to Stash in Fantasy Football Entering NFL Week 12

If you're consistently a step ahead of the competition in your fantasy football league, it can help you win a title, and this weekly piece will aim to help you stay ahead of the pack.

The goal here is to help you identify players who could be hot waiver adds down the road as well as to point out week-ahead pickups who could prove useful.

Here are some players to consider adding now and stashing on your bench for the future.

All fantasy football projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Fantasy Football Stash Candidates for Week 12

Jayden Higgins, WR, Texans

We've been waiting all year for the Houston Texans to finally unleash their stud rookies in Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel. It looks like that's finally starting to happen.

Higgins, specifically, ran a route on 57.8% of the team's Week 11 drop backs, his highest in a game with Nico Collins fully healthy. He had 7 targets for the second straight game, putting his target share at 16.7% in the 2 games with his route rate above 50%.

For the season, Higgins is at 1.3 yards per route run, which is underwhelming. That's forgivable, though, given the learning curve for rookies. A lot of those routes have come with Davis Mills, and C.J. Stroud is trending toward a return in Week 13. If we get Higgins paired with Stroud down the stretch, he could be a needle-mover. He sits above Noel in the stash prioritization list due to Noel's slower progress with his route rate.

Brian Robinson Jr., RB, 49ers

As of Tuesday, Brian Robinson is still available in more than 70% of Yahoo! leagues. That should not be the case.

Across the entire season, Robinson and Christian McCaffrey are the only running backs to have played an offensive snap for the San Francisco 49ers. Should anything happen to McCaffrey, Robinson is likely to be the guy.

He's also playing well enough to see an up-tick in snaps in relief of McCaffrey. His 30.8% snap rate this past week is the highest he has had all year, and he has eight carries in consecutive games. It's not to the point where Robinson has standalone value, but it shows the team likes what it's seeing.

In an ideal world, McCaffrey stays fully healthy all year, keeping Robinson on the stash list. It's likely wise to get in front of things, though, should this backfield get some sort of a shakeup.

Keaton Mitchell, RB, Ravens

The thought process with Keaton Mitchell is similar: he's in a great spot should anything happen with Derrick Henry.

Mitchell has had four-plus carries in four straight games as the Baltimore Ravens try to inject some juice into the offense. With Justice Hill sidelined last week, Mitchell played 26.7% of the snaps and added 3 targets to his workload.

Hill rarely gets early-down work, meaning that if Henry were to get banged up, Mitchell would be the lead back. He has shown he can filter in for targets, as well, giving him an extra path to upside. Mitchell is on a roster in just 3% of Yahoo! leagues, so he's a high-ceiling stash with the coaching staff's trust rising.

