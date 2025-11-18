Brock Bowers Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Browns

Tight end Brock Bowers faces a matchup versus the top-ranked passing defense in the NFL (167 yards conceded per game) in Week 12, when his Las Vegas Raiders take on the Cleveland Browns, Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Bowers for your DFS roster, with his next game against the Browns? We've got stats and information for you below.

Brock Bowers Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.8

7.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.4

10.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 59.54

59.54 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.30

Projections provided by numberFire

Bowers Fantasy Performance

With 65.7 fantasy points this season (9.4 per game), Bowers is the 11th-ranked player at the TE position. He ranks 140th among all players.

In his last three games, Bowers has amassed 230 yards and three scores on 20 catches (28 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 41.2 fantasy points (13.7 per game) during that stretch.

Bowers has compiled 51.6 total fantasy points (10.3 per game) in his last five games, grabbing 29 balls (on 39 targets) for 314 yards and three touchdowns.

The high point of Bowers' fantasy season came against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9, when he piled up 31.3 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks. With his legs, he added six rushing yards on one carry (6.0 YPC) .

From a fantasy perspective, Brock Bowers delivered his worst fantasy point total of the campaign (2.7 points) in Week 10 against the Denver Broncos, catching one ball for 31 yards.

Browns Defensive Performance

No QBs have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Cleveland this season.

The Browns have allowed at least one passing TD to nine opposing QBs this year.

Cleveland has allowed at least two TD passes to four opposing QBs this year.

The Browns have allowed only two players to pass for at least three touchdowns in a game this year.

Cleveland has allowed over 100 yards receiving to just one player this season.

A total of 14 players have caught a touchdown pass against the Browns this season.

Only two players have caught more than one touchdown pass versus Cleveland this year.

The Browns have allowed just one player to pick up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of five players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Cleveland this season.

The Browns have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs against them this year.

