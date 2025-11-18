CeeDee Lamb Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Eagles

CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys will face the Philadelphia Eagles and their 15th-ranked pass defense (212.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 12, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

With Lamb's next game versus the Eagles, should you consider him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and information.

CeeDee Lamb Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.7

10.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.4

14.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 77.25

77.25 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.51

Projections provided by numberFire

Lamb Fantasy Performance

Lamb is the 33rd-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 133rd overall, as he has posted 67.9 total fantasy points (11.3 per game).

In his last three games, Lamb has grabbed 19 balls (on 29 targets) for 225 yards and one touchdown, good for 28.7 fantasy points (9.6 per game).

Lamb has posted 56.9 fantasy points (11.4 per game) during his last five games, as he's converted 48 targets into 33 catches for 447 yards and two TDs.

The high point of Lamb's fantasy season so far was Week 7 against the Washington Commanders, when he caught five balls on eight targets for 110 yards with one touchdown, good for 17.0 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, CeeDee Lamb delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the campaign (7.6 points) in Week 8 against the Denver Broncos, catching seven balls for 74 yards.

Eagles Defensive Performance

Philadelphia has given up more than 300 yards passing to just one player this season.

The Eagles have allowed seven players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Only two players have thrown for at least two TDs versus Philadelphia this season.

The Eagles have not given up more than two passing TDs to an opposing quarterback this season.

A total of six players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Philadelphia this year.

The Eagles have given up a touchdown reception by nine players this season.

Philadelphia has not given up more than one TD catch to an opposing player this year.

The Eagles' defense has not allowed a player to pick up over 100 yards on the ground in a game this season.

A total of eight players have run for at least one TD versus Philadelphia this season.

Only two players have run for more than one TD against the Eagles this year.

