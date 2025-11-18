Jake Ferguson Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Eagles

Jake Ferguson and the Dallas Cowboys will meet the Philadelphia Eagles and their 15th-ranked passing defense (212.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 12, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Ferguson worth a look for his next game against the Eagles? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct call.

Jake Ferguson Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.0

5.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.4

7.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 29.86

29.86 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.36

Projections provided by numberFire

Ferguson Fantasy Performance

At the TE position, Ferguson has been one of the top players in fantasy, as he ranks fifth in the NFL with 8.0 fantasy points per game (80.0 total points). Overall, he is 101st in fantasy points.

In his last three games, Ferguson has compiled 66 receiving yards and one touchdown on nine catches (13 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 10.6 (3.5 per game) during that stretch.

Ferguson has posted 34.8 fantasy points (7.0 per game) in his last five games, as he's caught 19 passes on 23 targets for 128 yards and four touchdowns.

The peak of Ferguson's fantasy season came against the New York Jets in Week 5, when he posted 16.9 fantasy points with seven receptions (on nine targets) for 49 yards and two TDs.

Eagles Defensive Performance

Philadelphia has allowed over 300 yards passing to only one player this year.

A total of Seven players have thrown for at least one TD against the Eagles this season.

Philadelphia has given up at least two passing TDs to only two opposing QBs this season.

The Eagles have not allowed someone to throw more than two TDs against them in a game this year.

Philadelphia has allowed six players to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of Nine players have caught a touchdown pass against the Eagles this year.

Philadelphia has not given up more than one TD reception to an opposing player this year.

The Eagles have not given up more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this year.

A total of eight players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Philadelphia this season.

Only two players have rushed for more than one TD against the Eagles this year.

Want more data and analysis on Jake Ferguson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.