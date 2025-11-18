Geno Smith Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Browns

Las Vegas Raiders QB Geno Smith will match up with the top-ranked passing defense of the Cleveland Browns (167.0 yards allowed per game) in Week 12, at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Smith's next game versus the Browns, should you think about him for your DFS roster? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Geno Smith Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.6

12.6 Projected Passing Yards: 205.30

205.30 Projected Passing TDs: 1.06

1.06 Projected Rushing Yards: 12.63

12.63 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Smith Fantasy Performance

Smith is currently the 26th-ranked fantasy player at his position (43rd overall), posting 117.6 total fantasy points (11.8 per game).

Over his last three games, Smith has generated 43.6 fantasy points (14.5 per game), as he's compiled 665 yards on 72-of-107 passing with five touchdowns and three picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 30 rushing yards on 12 carries.

Smith has completed 99-of-146 throws for 906 yards, with six touchdowns and four interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 55.1 total fantasy points (11.0 per game). With his legs, he's added 28 rushing yards on 18 attempts.

The highlight of Smith's fantasy season was a Week 9 outburst against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a matchup in which he tallied 26.3 fantasy points (5 carries, 9 yards).

From a fantasy standpoint, Geno Smith stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs, throwing for 67 yards and zero touchdowns with zero interceptions (2.8 fantasy points).

Browns Defensive Performance

No QBs have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Cleveland this season.

The Browns have allowed nine players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of four players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Cleveland this year.

The Browns have given up three or more passing touchdowns to only two opposing QBs this year.

A total of one player has recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Cleveland this season.

The Browns have allowed 14 players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

Cleveland has allowed only two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Browns have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to only one player this season.

A total of five players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Cleveland this year.

The Browns have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs against them this year.

Want more data and analysis on Geno Smith? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.