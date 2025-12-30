Jared Goff Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Bears

In Week 18 (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET), QB Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions will face the Chicago Bears, who have the 21st-ranked passing defense in the NFL (222.0 yards allowed per game).

For more information on Goff, if you're thinking about him for your DFS lineup, scroll down prior to his upcoming matchup versus the Bears.

Jared Goff Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears Game Date: January 4, 2026

January 4, 2026 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.8

16.8 Projected Passing Yards: 272.93

272.93 Projected Passing TDs: 1.53

1.53 Projected Rushing Yards: 7.95

7.95 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Goff Fantasy Performance

With 281.9 fantasy points this season (17.6 per game), Goff is the 11th-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks 14th among all players.

During his last three games, Goff has accumulated 899 passing yards (77-of-124) for seven passing TDs with two picks, leading to 54.1 fantasy points (18.0 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed one yard rushing on four carries.

Goff has connected on 122-of-184 throws for 1,464 yards, with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 90.9 total fantasy points (18.2 per game). With his legs, he's added 23 rushing yards on seven attempts.

The highlight of Goff's fantasy campaign was a Week 2 performance versus the Chicago Bears, a game when he went off for six rushing yards on one carry (for 34.0 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Jared Goff had his worst performance of the season last week against the Minnesota Vikings, when he posted 2.1 fantasy points -- 18-of-29 (62.1%), 197 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs.

Bears Defensive Performance

Three players have posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Chicago this year.

A total of 14 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Bears this year.

A total of nine players have thrown for at least two TDs against Chicago this year.

Five players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Bears this season.

Chicago has given up over 100 yards receiving to five players this year.

The Bears have allowed 24 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

A total of six players have hauled in more than one TD pass versus Chicago this season.

The Bears have allowed just two players to rack up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Chicago has allowed 12 players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

The Bears have allowed at least two rushing TDs to just three players this year.

