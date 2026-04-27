Spurs vs. Trail Blazers NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 28

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 28, 2026

Tuesday, April 28, 2026 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: ESPN

The San Antonio Spurs are massive 12.5-point favorites for a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Portland Trail Blazers at Frost Bank Center on Tuesday, tipping off at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Spurs have a 3-1 series lead. The matchup's over/under is set at 215.5.

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -12.5 215.5 -649 +460

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Spurs win (76.2%)

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Spurs have registered a 43-34-4 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Trail Blazers are 45-37-0 this year.

Spurs games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 36 times this season.

The Trail Blazers have hit the over 51.2% of the time this season (42 of 82 games with a set point total).

San Antonio has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 19 times in 40 games when playing at home, and it has covered 24 times in 42 games when playing on the road.

When it comes to over/unders, the Spurs hit the over more consistently in home games, as they've exceeded the total 18 times in 40 opportunities this season (45%). In away games, they have hit the over 18 times in 42 opportunities (42.9%).

Against the spread, Portland has been better at home (25-16-0) than on the road (20-21-0).

Trail Blazers games have gone above the over/under more often at home (25 times out of 41) than away (17 of 41) this year.

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama averages 25 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

De'Aaron Fox averages 18.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

Stephon Castle is averaging 16.6 points, 7.4 assists and 5.3 rebounds.

Keldon Johnson's numbers on the season are 13.2 points, 5.4 boards and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 51.9% from the floor and 36.3% from downtown, with an average of 1.2 made 3-pointers.

Julian Champagnie is averaging 11.1 points, 1.5 assists and 5.8 rebounds.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija averages 24.2 points for the Trail Blazers, plus 6.9 rebounds and 6.7 assists.

Donovan Clingan's numbers on the season are 12.1 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He is draining 52% of his shots from the floor and 34.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 triples.

Per game, Toumani Camara gives the Trail Blazers 13.4 points, 5.1 boards and 2.5 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Jrue Holiday's numbers on the season are 16.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest. He is draining 45.1% of his shots from the floor and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 triples.

Per game, Jerami Grant gives the Trail Blazers 18.6 points, 3.5 boards and 2.1 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks.

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