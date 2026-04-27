Dodgers vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 27

Odds updated as of 4:11 a.m.

On Monday in MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers are up against the Miami Marlins.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Dodgers vs Marlins Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (19-9) vs. Miami Marlins (13-15)

Date: Monday, April 27, 2026

Monday, April 27, 2026 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and Marlins.TV

Dodgers vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-300) | MIA: (+245)

LAD: (-300) | MIA: (+245) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-137) | MIA: +1.5 (+114)

LAD: -1.5 (-137) | MIA: +1.5 (+114) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Dodgers vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 2-2, 2.48 ERA vs Chris Paddack (Marlins) - 0-4, 6.37 ERA

The Dodgers will give the nod to Yoshinobu Yamamoto (2-2, 2.48 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Chris Paddack (0-4, 6.37 ERA). Yamamoto and his team are 2-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. Yamamoto's team has been victorious in 60% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-2. In all of Paddack's four starts that had a set spread, the Marlins failed to cover. The Marlins were named the moneyline underdog for two Paddack starts this season -- they lost both.

Dodgers vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (67.1%)

Dodgers vs Marlins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Marlins-Dodgers, Miami is the underdog at +245, and Los Angeles is -300 playing at home.

Dodgers vs Marlins Spread

The Dodgers are hosting the Marlins and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Dodgers are -137 to cover the runline, with the Marlins being +114.

Dodgers vs Marlins Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Dodgers-Marlins on April 27, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Dodgers have come away with 19 wins in the 28 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Los Angeles has played as a favorite of -300 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 13 of their 28 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Dodgers have an against the spread record of 15-13-0 in 28 games with a line this season.

The Marlins are 1-9 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 10% of those games).

Miami has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +245 or longer.

The Marlins have combined with opponents to go over the total 16 times this season for a 16-10-1 record against the over/under.

The Marlins are 10-17-0 against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Andy Pages leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.554) thanks to 12 extra-base hits. He has a .337 batting average and an on-base percentage of .378.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he is fourth in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.

Pages hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with three doubles, a walk and four RBIs.

Max Muncy has 27 hits and an OBP of .394, both of which lead the Dodgers this season. He's batting .300 and slugging .633.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 25th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage.

Muncy takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .286 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and two RBIs.

Shohei Ohtani has collected 27 base hits, an OBP of .391 and a slugging percentage of .485 this season.

Ohtani enters this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with a double, a home run, four walks and an RBI.

Freddie Freeman has three home runs, 15 RBI and a batting average of .269 this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Liam Hicks has racked up 27 hits, a team-best for the Marlins. He's batting .314 and slugging .523 with an on-base percentage of .354.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 14th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage.

Xavier Edwards' .425 OBP and .467 slugging percentage are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .343.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average puts him second, his on-base percentage is fourth, and he is 46th in slugging.

Otto Lopez is hitting .314 with five doubles, two triples, three home runs and six walks.

Jakob Marsee is hitting .178 with two doubles, two triples, a home run and 16 walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!