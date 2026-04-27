Knicks vs. Hawks NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 28

Knicks vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 28, 2026

Tuesday, April 28, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: NBC and Peacock

The Atlanta Hawks are 6.5-point underdogs for Game 5 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, beginning at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The series is tied 2-2. The matchup has a point total of 212.5.

Knicks vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -6.5 212.5 -290 +235

Knicks vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Knicks win (73.6%)

Knicks vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Knicks have gone 42-39-1 against the spread this season.

The Hawks are 44-38-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Knicks games have hit the over 37 times.

The Hawks have eclipsed the over/under 50% of the time this year (41 of 82 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, New York has played better when playing at home, covering 27 times in 40 home games, and 15 times in 42 road games.

The Knicks have hit the over on the total in a higher percentage of home games (47.5%) than road games (42.9%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Atlanta has a lower winning percentage at home (.512, 21-20-0 record) than away (.561, 23-18-0).

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Hawks' games have finished above the over/under at home (41.5%, 17 of 41) compared to away (58.5%, 24 of 41).

Knicks Leaders

Jalen Brunson averages 26 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists.

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 20.1 points, 11.9 rebounds and 3 assists, shooting 50.1% from the field and 36.8% from downtown, with 1.5 made treys per game.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 14.4 points, 3.7 assists and 3.8 rebounds.

OG Anunoby averages 16.7 points, 5.2 boards and 2.2 assists, shooting 48.4% from the field and 38.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Josh Hart's numbers on the season are 12 points, 7.4 boards and 4.8 assists per contest, shooting 50.8% from the field and 41.3% from downtown, with an average of 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Hawks Leaders

Jalen Johnson's numbers on the season are 22.5 points, 10.3 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game. He is also sinking 48.9% of his shots from the floor and 35.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 triples.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker's numbers on the season are 20.8 points, 3.4 boards and 3.7 assists per game. He is draining 45.9% of his shots from the floor and 39.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.2 treys (sixth in league).

Per game, Dyson Daniels gives the Hawks 11.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists, plus 2 steals (first in NBA) and 0.4 blocks.

The Hawks get 15.2 points per game from Onyeka Okongwu, plus 7.6 boards and 3.1 assists.

The Hawks are receiving 18.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game from CJ McCollum.

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