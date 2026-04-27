Cubs vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 27

Odds updated as of 4:11 a.m.

The Chicago Cubs are among the MLB teams playing on Monday, versus the San Diego Padres.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Cubs vs Padres Game Info

Chicago Cubs (17-11) vs. San Diego Padres (18-9)

Date: Monday, April 27, 2026

Monday, April 27, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Petco Park -- San Diego, California

Petco Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: Padres.TV and MARQ

Cubs vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-116) | SD: (-102)

CHC: (-116) | SD: (-102) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+146) | SD: +1.5 (-178)

CHC: -1.5 (+146) | SD: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Cubs vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd (Cubs) - 1-1, 5.79 ERA vs Randy Vasquez (Padres) - 2-0, 1.88 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Matthew Boyd (1-1) to the mound, while Randy Vasquez (2-0) will answer the bell for the Padres. Boyd's team is 2-1-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Boyd starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-1. The Padres have gone 4-1-0 against the spread when Vasquez starts. The Padres were the moneyline underdog for one Vasquez start this season -- they won.

Cubs vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (54.6%)

Cubs vs Padres Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Cubs vs. Padres reveal Chicago as the favorite (-116) and San Diego as the underdog (-102) despite being the home team.

Cubs vs Padres Spread

The Padres are at +1.5 on the runline against the Cubs. The Padres are -178 to cover the spread, and the Cubs are +146.

Cubs vs Padres Over/Under

The Cubs-Padres contest on April 27 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Padres Betting Trends

The Cubs have been chosen as favorites in 18 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (61.1%) in those games.

This year Chicago has won 10 of 17 games when listed as at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 17 of their 28 opportunities.

In 28 games with a line this season, the Cubs have a mark of 14-14-0 against the spread.

The Padres have been the underdog on the moneyline 11 total times this season. They've gone 6-5 in those games.

San Diego has a record of 5-5 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer (50%).

The Padres have played in 27 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-15-1).

The Padres have a 17-10-0 record ATS this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner has an OPS of .855, fueled by an OBP of .382 to go with a slugging percentage of .474. He has a .307 batting average, as well.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 42nd in slugging.

Hoerner has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .227 with two walks and an RBI.

Dansby Swanson is batting .191 with a double, a triple, six home runs and 19 walks, while slugging .415 with an on-base percentage of .325.

He is 164th in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage and 80th in slugging in the majors.

Ian Happ leads Chicago with 24 hits. He is batting .235 this season and 11 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Moises Ballesteros has been key for Chicago with 23 hits, an OBP of .446 plus a slugging percentage of .690.

Ballesteros has safely hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .462 with four doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Padres Player Leaders

Xander Bogaerts has a .358 on-base percentage and a .423 slugging percentage, both team-high marks for the Padres. He's batting .278.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage is 45th, and he is 73rd in slugging.

Manny Machado has two doubles, four home runs and 17 walks while hitting .209. He's slugging .363 with an on-base percentage of .327.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 145th, his on-base percentage is 95th, and he is 124th in slugging.

Ramon Laureano has totaled 25 hits, a team-best for the Padres.

Jackson Merrill is batting .214 with six doubles, three home runs and nine walks.

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