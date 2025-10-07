Jalen Hurts Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Giants

In Week 6 (Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET), quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will meet the New York Giants, who have the 24th-ranked passing defense in the league (237.2 yards conceded per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Hurts worth a look for his upcoming matchup versus the Giants? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct call.

Jalen Hurts Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants Game Date: October 9, 2025

October 9, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 18.8

18.8 Projected Passing Yards: 202.16

202.16 Projected Passing TDs: 1.14

1.14 Projected Rushing Yards: 37.59

37.59 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.65

Hurts Fantasy Performance

Hurts has been one of the top players in fantasy at the QB position this season, ranking fourth with 20.7 fantasy points per game (103.7 total points). He is fifth in fantasy points among all players.

Through his last three games, Hurts has completed 59-of-94 throws for 636 yards, with seven passing touchdowns and zero interceptions, resulting in 67.9 total fantasy points (22.6 per game). With his legs, he's added 105 rushing yards on 20 attempts with one TD.

The high point of Hurts' fantasy campaign was a Week 3 performance versus the Los Angeles Rams, a game when he came through with 40 rushing yards and one TD on nine carries (for 29.0 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Jalen Hurts stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs, throwing for 101 yards and zero touchdowns with zero interceptions with 15 yards on nine attemptsand one touchdown on the ground (11.5 fantasy points).

Giants Defensive Performance

New York has allowed only one player to rack up over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Five players have thrown for at least one TD against the Giants this season.

Just one player has thrown for at least two TDs against New York this season.

The Giants have not allowed more than two passing TDs to any opposing quarterbacks this year.

New York has allowed two players to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Giants have allowed six players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

New York has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Giants have given up more than 100 yards rushing to just one player this year.

A total of six players have run for at least one touchdown against New York this year.

The Giants have not given up more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this year.

