Jalen Hurts Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Ravens

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will face the Baltimore Ravens and their 31st-ranked passing defense (277.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

With Hurts' next game versus the Ravens, should you think about him for your daily fantasy roster? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Hurts vs. Ravens Game Info

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens

Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 20.7

20.7 Projected Passing Yards: 226.26

226.26 Projected Passing TDs: 1.26

1.26 Projected Rushing Yards: 43.39

43.39 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.68

Projections provided by numberFire

Hurts Fantasy Performance

Hurts has been one of the top players in fantasy at the QB position this season, ranking second with 21.9 fantasy points per game (240.6 total points). He is second in fantasy points among all players.

Over his last three games, Hurts has generated 63.5 fantasy points (21.2 per game), as he's amassed 602 yards on 47-of-70 passing with three touchdowns and one pick. As a runner, he's tacked on 134 rushing yards on 29 carries with three TDs.

Hurts has compiled 128.5 fantasy points (25.7 per game) in his last five games, connecting on 81-of-114 passes for 1,068 yards, with six touchdowns and one interception. He's added 238 rushing yards on 52 carries with seven touchdowns on the ground.

The high point of Hurts' fantasy season came against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8, when he compiled 35.1 fantasy points with 37 rushing yards and three TDs on 10 carries.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jalen Hurts delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the year (10.9 points) in Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints, passing for 311 yards and zero touchdowns with one pick.

Ravens Defensive Performance

Baltimore has conceded over 300 yards passing to five players this season.

A total of Nine players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Ravens this year.

Baltimore has allowed two or more passing TDs to six opposing QBs this year.

The Ravens have given up at least three passing TDs to four opposing QBs this season.

A total of six players have racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Baltimore this year.

A total of 15 players have caught a touchdown pass against the Ravens this year.

Baltimore has allowed six players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Ravens' defense has not allowed a player to amass more than 100 yards on the ground in a game this year.

A total of nine players have run for at least one TD versus Baltimore this year.

No player has rushed for more than one TD against the Ravens this season.

