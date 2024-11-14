Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson: Schedule, Full Card, and Betting Odds

The long awaited Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match is nearly here, but it's not the only bout scheduled for the Netflix card.

Here's a breakdown of the full card, the boxing odds, and more ahead of Friday's action.

When Is the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Fight?

A seven-match card is set for viewers on Friday, November 15th at 8:00 p.m.

Paul and Tyson will be the main event.

How Do I Watch Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson?

The Paul-Tyson fight will be aired on Netflix.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Full Fight Card

Check out the full card ahead of Paul-Tyson. (Asterisk indicates champion status.)

Favorite Underdog Weight Class Rounds Notes Jake Paul (-205) Mike Tyson (+168) Heavyweight 8 Katie Taylor* (-110) Amanda Serrano (-110) Super Lightweight 10 WBA Super Lightweight Title Fight Mario Barrios* (-1200) Abel Ramos (+760) Welterweight 12 WBC Welterweight Title Fight Neeraj Goyat (-550) Whindersson Nunes (+330) Super Middleweight 6 Shadasia Green (-210) Melinda Watpool (+152) Super Middleweight 10 WBO Women's Super Middleweight Title Fight (Vacant) Lucas Bahdi (-1300) Armando Casamonica (+590) Lightweight 10 Bruce Carrington (-950) Dana Coolwell (+500) Featherweight 8

Note: Odds are subject to change; see here for current Paul-Tyson odds.

The 27-year-old Jake Paul (10-1, 7 KOs) enters this Heavyweight bout as a -205 favorite over 58-year-old Mike Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs).

Paul has won three straight fights by KO/TKO and four straight fights overall. His lone career loss is a split decision defeat versus Tommy Fury in February 2023.

Mike Tyson's last bout was technically in 2020 against Roy Jones Jr., which ended in a split draw.

In 2005, Tyson (then nearly 39 years old) lost by corner stoppage to Kevin McBride in his final match for 15 years before stepping back into the ring to face Jones Jr.

Paul holds a five-inch reach advantage.

While Paul-Tyson is undoubtedly driving the hype train for this card, it's certainly not the only marquee bout on Friday.

The co-main event is a big-time rematch.

Katie Taylor (23-1, 6 KOs) will rematch with Amanda Serrano (47-2-1, 31 KOs) for the WBA Super Lightweight championship.

Taylor and Serrano both hold -110 odds entering the bout.

In April 2022, Taylor and Serrano main evented Madison Square Garden, the first ever main event at MSG featuring women.

Taylor won by split decision, and the bout won Fight of the Year via Sports Illustrated.

Taylor's most recent bout came in November 2023 in which she avenged her lone career loss, beating Chantelle Cameron via majority decision.

Serrano's only loss since 2013 came against Taylor in their first fight. Serrano has won five consecutive matches since that loss, four by unanimous decision and the most recent by a second-round TKO.

Taylor leads BoxRec's Super Lightweight ratings, and Serrano is second.

Mario Barrios (29-2, 18 KOs) enters as a heavy favorite over Abel Ramos (28-6-2, 22 KOs) as he defends his WBC Welterweight title.

Barrios is four years younger and an inch taller -- and holds a two-inch reach advantage. He has won three straight fights (one by TKO and two by unanimous decision).

Ramos has lost three of his last four fights dating back to 2020 and has not had a match since a split-decision loss to Cody Crowley in March 2023.

Barrios slots in fourth in BoxRec's Welterweight rankings. Ramos is 61st.

Neeraj Goyat (18-4-2, 8 KOs) faces the multi-faceted Whindersson Nunes, who has a 1-1-1 exhibition record and an 0-1 professional record.

Goyat is 10-1 in his last 11 starts with 6 KO/TKO in that span. The loss was by unanimous decision.

Nunes owns two-inch height and reach advantages.

This will be a six-round Super Middleweight bout.

Shadasia Green (14-1, 11 KOs) takes on Melinda Watpool (7-0, 2 KOs) for the vacant WBO World Super Middleweight title in a 10-round bout.

Green's lone loss was by unanimous decision to Franchon Crews Dezurn in December 2023. Green won by unanimous decision over Natasha Spence in July.

Watpool is yet to lose and has two unanimous decision wins in 2024, including a victory over Spence in September.

Watpool is BoxRec's top-ranked Middleweight. Green is second in the Super Middleweight rankings.

Lucas Bahdi (17-0, 15 KOs) is a big favorite over Armando Casamonica (14-0, 3 KOs) in a bout between unbeatens.

Bahdi ranks 16th in BoxRec's Lightweight ratings. Casamonica is 129th in the Super Lightweight ratings.

Bruce Carrington (13-0, 8 KOs) is favored heavily over Dana Coolwell (13-2, 8 KOs) in an eight-round featherweight bout.

Carrington (13th) and Coolwell (14th) are back-to-back in BoxRec's featherweight rankings.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest boxing odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to see the lines for all upcoming fights.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.