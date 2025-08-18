Padres vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 18

Odds updated as of 4:19 a.m.

Monday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the San Diego Padres and the San Francisco Giants.

Padres vs Giants Game Info

San Diego Padres (69-55) vs. San Francisco Giants (60-64)

Date: Monday, August 18, 2025

Monday, August 18, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: SDPA and NBCS-BA

Padres vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-138) | SF: (+118)

SD: (-138) | SF: (+118) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+158) | SF: +1.5 (-192)

SD: -1.5 (+158) | SF: +1.5 (-192) Total: 8 -- Over: (+106) | Under: (-130)

Padres vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nestor Cortes (Padres) - 1-1, 5.71 ERA vs Robbie Ray (Giants) - 9-6, 2.98 ERA

The Padres will give the nod to Nestor Cortes (1-1, 5.71 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Giants will turn to Robbie Ray (9-6, 2.98 ERA). Cortes' team is 2-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Cortes' team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Giants have a 15-10-0 record against the spread in Ray's starts. The Giants are 5-2 in Ray's seven starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Padres vs Giants Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (57.1%)

Padres vs Giants Moneyline

San Diego is a -138 favorite on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a +118 underdog on the road.

Padres vs Giants Spread

The Padres are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Giants. The Padres are +158 to cover, and the Giants are -192.

Padres vs Giants Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Padres-Giants on Aug. 18, with the over being +106 and the under -130.

Padres vs Giants Betting Trends

The Padres have come away with 39 wins in the 63 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season San Diego has been victorious 25 times in 40 chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have gone over in 52 of their 122 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Padres have posted a record of 68-54-0 against the spread this season.

The Giants have won 46.7% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (21-24).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer, San Francisco has a 9-11 record (winning 45% of its games).

The Giants have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 56 times this season for a 56-62-6 record against the over/under.

The Giants have a 53-71-0 record against the spread this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado has 139 hits, which ranks first among San Diego hitters this season, while batting .291 with 50 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .353 and a slugging percentage of .479.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 15th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads San Diego with an OBP of .370 this season while batting .266 with 71 walks and 84 runs scored. He's slugging .435.

He ranks 56th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 77th in slugging in the major leagues.

Tatis takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, five walks and four RBIs.

Luis Arraez leads San Diego in slugging percentage (.399) powered by 36 extra-base hits.

Arraez enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with three doubles, two walks and two RBIs.

Xander Bogaerts has 10 home runs, 43 RBI and a batting average of .264 this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has racked up an on-base percentage of .377 and has 120 hits, both team-best numbers for the Giants. He's batting .257 and slugging .465.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 87th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging percentage.

Devers hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .270 with a double, three home runs, five walks and three RBIs.

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .260 with 28 doubles, 10 triples, six home runs and 39 walks. He's slugging .409 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 75th in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage and 99th in slugging percentage.

Willy Adames is hitting .222 with 18 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 57 walks.

Heliot Ramos paces his team with a .402 slugging percentage.

Padres vs Giants Head to Head

8/13/2025: 11-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

11-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/12/2025: 5-1 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-1 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/11/2025: 4-1 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-1 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/5/2025: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/4/2025: 6-5 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-5 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/3/2025: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/2/2025: 1-0 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

1-0 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/30/2025: 5-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/29/2025: 7-4 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-4 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/15/2024: 4-3 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

