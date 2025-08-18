Diamondbacks vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 18
Odds updated as of 4:17 a.m.
On Monday in MLB, the Arizona Diamondbacks are playing the Cleveland Guardians.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Diamondbacks vs Guardians Game Info
- Arizona Diamondbacks (60-65) vs. Cleveland Guardians (63-60)
- Date: Monday, August 18, 2025
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona
- Coverage: ARID and CLEG
Diamondbacks vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: ARI: (-112) | CLE: (-104)
- Spread: ARI: +1.5 (-196) | CLE: -1.5 (+162)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)
Diamondbacks vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) - 9-12, 5.31 ERA vs Gavin Williams (Guardians) - 7-4, 3.38 ERA
The probable starters are Zac Gallen (9-12) for the Diamondbacks and Gavin Williams (7-4) for the Guardians. Gallen and his team are 11-14-0 ATS this season when he starts. Gallen's team is 6-8 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Williams starts, the Guardians are 10-14-0 against the spread. The Guardians are 5-9 in Williams' 14 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.
Diamondbacks vs Guardians Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Diamondbacks win (66.5%)
Diamondbacks vs Guardians Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Guardians-Diamondbacks, Cleveland is the underdog at -104, and Arizona is -112 playing at home.
Diamondbacks vs Guardians Spread
- The Guardians are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Diamondbacks. The Guardians are +162 to cover, while the Diamondbacks are -196 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Diamondbacks vs Guardians Over/Under
- The over/under for Diamondbacks-Guardians on Aug. 18 is 9. The over is -104, and the under is -118.
Diamondbacks vs Guardians Betting Trends
- The Diamondbacks have been chosen as favorites in 73 games this year and have walked away with the win 37 times (50.7%) in those games.
- Arizona has a record of 35-36 when favored by -112 or more this year.
- The Diamondbacks and their opponents have hit the over in 60 of their 121 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Diamondbacks have posted a record of 57-64-0 against the spread this season.
- The Guardians are 28-37 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 43.1% of those games).
- Cleveland has a 26-34 record (winning 43.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.
- The Guardians have played in 120 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 55 times (55-61-4).
- The Guardians have a 62-58-0 record against the spread this season (covering 51.7% of the time).
Diamondbacks Player Leaders
- Geraldo Perdomo has an OPS of .825, fueled by an OBP of .388 and a team-best slugging percentage of .437 this season. He has a .286 batting average.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 22nd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 75th in slugging.
- Perdomo will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a home run, six walks and an RBI.
- Corbin Carroll has 22 doubles, 14 triples, 27 home runs and 43 walks. He's batting .251 and slugging .552 with an on-base percentage of .326.
- Among qualifying batters, his batting average places him 100th, his on-base percentage 88th, and his slugging percentage seventh.
- Carroll heads into this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBIs.
- Ketel Marte leads his team in OBP (.397) and total hits (102) this season.
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has been key for Arizona with 111 hits, an OBP of .295 plus a slugging percentage of .412.
- Gurriel takes a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with a double, two home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.
Guardians Player Leaders
- Jose Ramirez has racked up a team-best OBP (.364) and slugging percentage (.515), while leading the Guardians in hits (132, while batting .291).
- He is 15th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.
- Steven Kwan is hitting .281 with 22 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 42 walks. He's slugging .396 with an on-base percentage of .340.
- Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 59th, and he is 117th in slugging.
- Carlos Santana has nine doubles, 11 home runs and 52 walks while batting .227.
- Kyle Manzardo has 14 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .238.
