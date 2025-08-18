Diamondbacks vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 18

Odds updated as of 4:17 a.m.

On Monday in MLB, the Arizona Diamondbacks are playing the Cleveland Guardians.

Diamondbacks vs Guardians Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (60-65) vs. Cleveland Guardians (63-60)

Date: Monday, August 18, 2025

Monday, August 18, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ARID and CLEG

Diamondbacks vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-112) | CLE: (-104)

ARI: (-112) | CLE: (-104) Spread: ARI: +1.5 (-196) | CLE: -1.5 (+162)

ARI: +1.5 (-196) | CLE: -1.5 (+162) Total: 9 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Diamondbacks vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) - 9-12, 5.31 ERA vs Gavin Williams (Guardians) - 7-4, 3.38 ERA

The probable starters are Zac Gallen (9-12) for the Diamondbacks and Gavin Williams (7-4) for the Guardians. Gallen and his team are 11-14-0 ATS this season when he starts. Gallen's team is 6-8 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Williams starts, the Guardians are 10-14-0 against the spread. The Guardians are 5-9 in Williams' 14 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Diamondbacks vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (66.5%)

Diamondbacks vs Guardians Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Guardians-Diamondbacks, Cleveland is the underdog at -104, and Arizona is -112 playing at home.

Diamondbacks vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Diamondbacks. The Guardians are +162 to cover, while the Diamondbacks are -196 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Diamondbacks vs Guardians Over/Under

The over/under for Diamondbacks-Guardians on Aug. 18 is 9. The over is -104, and the under is -118.

Diamondbacks vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as favorites in 73 games this year and have walked away with the win 37 times (50.7%) in those games.

Arizona has a record of 35-36 when favored by -112 or more this year.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have hit the over in 60 of their 121 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Diamondbacks have posted a record of 57-64-0 against the spread this season.

The Guardians are 28-37 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 43.1% of those games).

Cleveland has a 26-34 record (winning 43.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

The Guardians have played in 120 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 55 times (55-61-4).

The Guardians have a 62-58-0 record against the spread this season (covering 51.7% of the time).

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo has an OPS of .825, fueled by an OBP of .388 and a team-best slugging percentage of .437 this season. He has a .286 batting average.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 22nd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 75th in slugging.

Perdomo will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a home run, six walks and an RBI.

Corbin Carroll has 22 doubles, 14 triples, 27 home runs and 43 walks. He's batting .251 and slugging .552 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average places him 100th, his on-base percentage 88th, and his slugging percentage seventh.

Carroll heads into this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBIs.

Ketel Marte leads his team in OBP (.397) and total hits (102) this season.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has been key for Arizona with 111 hits, an OBP of .295 plus a slugging percentage of .412.

Gurriel takes a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with a double, two home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has racked up a team-best OBP (.364) and slugging percentage (.515), while leading the Guardians in hits (132, while batting .291).

He is 15th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Steven Kwan is hitting .281 with 22 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 42 walks. He's slugging .396 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 59th, and he is 117th in slugging.

Carlos Santana has nine doubles, 11 home runs and 52 walks while batting .227.

Kyle Manzardo has 14 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .238.

