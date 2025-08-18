Royals vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 18

Odds updated as of 2:13 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Monday includes the Kansas City Royals facing the Texas Rangers.

Royals vs Rangers Game Info

Kansas City Royals (63-61) vs. Texas Rangers (62-63)

Date: Monday, August 18, 2025

Monday, August 18, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: FDSKC and RSN

Royals vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: KC: (-126) | TEX: (+108)

KC: (-126) | TEX: (+108) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+158) | TEX: +1.5 (-192)

KC: -1.5 (+158) | TEX: +1.5 (-192) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Royals vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha (Royals) - 7-9, 3.35 ERA vs Jack Leiter (Rangers) - 7-6, 3.94 ERA

The probable starters are Michael Wacha (7-9) for the Royals and Jack Leiter (7-6) for the Rangers. Wacha's team is 12-12-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Wacha's team has a record of 4-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Leiter starts, the Rangers have gone 12-9-0 against the spread. The Rangers have a 4-11 record in Leiter's 15 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Royals vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Royals win (56.4%)

Royals vs Rangers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Royals-Rangers, Kansas City is the favorite at -126, and Texas is +108 playing on the road.

Royals vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are at the Royals, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rangers are +158 to cover the spread, and the Royals are -192.

Royals vs Rangers Over/Under

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Royals-Rangers on Aug. 18, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Royals vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Royals have been favorites in 50 games this season and have come away with the win 29 times (58%) in those contests.

This year Kansas City has won 18 of 31 games when listed as at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Royals and their opponents have hit the over in 52 of their 122 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Royals are 64-58-0 against the spread in their 122 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rangers have won 22 of the 62 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (35.5%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, Texas has gone 8-30 (21.1%).

The Rangers have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 54 times this season for a 54-68-2 record against the over/under.

The Rangers have a 65-59-0 record against the spread this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 139 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .493. He's batting .290 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 24th in slugging.

Witt has recorded at least one hit in six games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .324 with a double, a triple, a home run, four walks and four RBIs.

Maikel Garcia leads Kansas City with an OBP of .362 this season while batting .300 with 45 walks and 58 runs scored. He's slugging .466.

He is sixth in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging among qualified batters.

Garcia has picked up a hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .222 with a double, three walks and four RBIs.

Vinnie Pasquantino has 121 hits this season and has a slash line of .257/.317/.444.

Salvador Perez has been key for Kansas City with 113 hits, an OBP of .288 plus a slugging percentage of .449.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien has 16 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 49 walks while batting .228. He's slugging .365 with an on-base percentage of .304.

He is 147th in batting average, 127th in on-base percentage and 148th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Corey Seager has racked up 89 hits with a .361 on-base percentage to lead his team in both. He has a batting average of .258 while slugging .464.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 81st in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 50th in slugging percentage.

Josh Smith has a team-best .397 slugging percentage.

Wyatt Langford has 18 doubles, 17 home runs and 48 walks while hitting .242.

Royals vs Rangers Head to Head

6/19/2025: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-1 KC (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/18/2025: 6-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/17/2025: 6-1 KC (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-1 KC (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/23/2024: 4-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/22/2024: 6-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/21/2024: 6-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/4/2024: 15-4 TEX (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

15-4 TEX (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/3/2024: 7-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/19/2023: 12-3 TEX (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

12-3 TEX (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/18/2023: 12-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

