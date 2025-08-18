Braves vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 18
The MLB's Monday slate includes the Atlanta Braves facing the Chicago White Sox.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Braves vs White Sox Game Info
- Atlanta Braves (56-68) vs. Chicago White Sox (44-80)
- Date: Monday, August 18, 2025
- Time: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia
- Coverage: FDSSO and CHSN
Braves vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: ATL: (-215) | CHW: (+180)
- Spread: ATL: -1.5 (-102) | CHW: +1.5 (-118)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)
Braves vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider (Braves) - 5-10, 4.69 ERA vs Yoendrys Gomez (White Sox) - 2-1, 5.56 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Spencer Strider (5-10) to the mound, while Yoendrys Gomez (2-1) will answer the bell for the White Sox. Strider and his team are 5-11-0 ATS this season when he starts. Strider's team has a record of 5-9 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Gomez has started just one game with a set spread, which the White Sox covered. The White Sox were the underdog on the moneyline for one Gomez start this season -- they won.
Braves vs White Sox Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Braves win (72.8%)
Braves vs White Sox Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Braves vs. White Sox reveal Atlanta as the favorite (-215) and Chicago as the underdog (+180) on the road.
Braves vs White Sox Spread
- The White Sox are +1.5 on the spread (-118 to cover), and Atlanta is -102 to cover the runline.
Braves vs White Sox Over/Under
- The over/under for the Braves versus White Sox contest on Aug. 18 has been set at 8.5, with -122 odds on the over and -100 odds on the under.
Braves vs White Sox Betting Trends
- The Braves have been chosen as favorites in 80 games this year and have walked away with the win 41 times (51.2%) in those games.
- Atlanta has a record of 7-4 when favored by -215 or more this year.
- The Braves' games have gone over the total in 50 of their 118 opportunities.
- The Braves have posted a record of 51-67-0 against the spread this season.
- The White Sox have won 34.5% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (40-76).
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +180 or longer, Chicago has a record of 6-31 (16.2%).
- The White Sox have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 52 times this season for a 52-59-8 record against the over/under.
- The White Sox have gone 65-54-0 ATS this season.
Braves Player Leaders
- Matt Olson leads Atlanta in slugging percentage (.449) and total hits (125) this season. He's batting .264 with an on-base percentage of .364.
- Among all qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 60th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 65th in slugging.
- Olson has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a double, four walks and an RBI.
- Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta with an OBP of .368 this season while batting .239 with 79 walks and 51 runs scored. He's slugging .426.
- He is 123rd in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and 83rd in slugging among qualified hitters.
- Michael Harris II is batting .253 with a .414 slugging percentage and 64 RBI this year.
- Harris takes a 10-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .452 with four doubles, four home runs and 13 RBIs.
- Ozzie Albies is batting .226 with a .298 OBP and 48 RBI for Atlanta this season.
White Sox Player Leaders
- Miguel Vargas has racked up a team-high .307 on-base percentage. He's batting .229 and slugging .394.
- Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 144th, his on-base percentage is 122nd, and he is 119th in slugging.
- Vargas hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .222 with three walks.
- Andrew Benintendi is hitting .223 with 14 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 31 walks. He's slugging .404 with an on-base percentage of .289.
- Lenyn Sosa has a team-high slugging percentage (.444) while leading the White Sox in hits (105).
- Luis Robert is hitting .219 with 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 40 walks.
