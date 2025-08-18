Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 18

Odds updated as of 4:17 a.m.

In MLB action on Monday, the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Colorado Rockies.

Dodgers vs Rockies Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (71-53) vs. Colorado Rockies (35-89)

Date: Monday, August 18, 2025

Monday, August 18, 2025 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-270) | COL: (+220)

LAD: (-270) | COL: (+220) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-182) | COL: +1.5 (+150)

LAD: -1.5 (-182) | COL: +1.5 (+150) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-130) | Under: (+106)

Dodgers vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 10-8, 2.70 ERA vs Kyle Freeland (Rockies) - 3-12, 5.18 ERA

The Dodgers will give the ball to Yoshinobu Yamamoto (10-8, 2.70 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Kyle Freeland (3-12, 5.18 ERA). Yamamoto and his team have a record of 11-12-0 against the spread when he starts. When Yamamoto starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 13-10. The Rockies have an 8-13-0 record against the spread in Freeland's starts. The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog in 20 of Freeland's starts this season, and they went 5-15 in those matchups.

Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (76.4%)

Dodgers vs Rockies Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Dodgers vs. Rockies reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-270) and Colorado as the underdog (+220) despite being the home team.

Dodgers vs Rockies Spread

The Dodgers are at the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs (-182 to cover) on the runline. Colorado is +150 to cover.

Dodgers vs Rockies Over/Under

A total of 10.5 runs has been set for the Dodgers-Rockies game on Aug. 18, with the over available at -130 and the under at +106.

Dodgers vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 107 games this year and have walked away with the win 63 times (58.9%) in those games.

This year Los Angeles has won 12 of 15 games when listed as at least -270 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over in 62 of their 122 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Dodgers are 50-72-0 against the spread in their 122 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rockies have compiled a 31-85 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 26.7% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +220 or longer, Colorado has gone 5-32 (13.5%).

In the 120 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Rockies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 52 times (52-64-4).

The Rockies have put together a 50-70-0 record against the spread this season (covering 41.7% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has 134 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .622, both of which are best among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .283 batting average and an on-base percentage of .391.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 24th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Ohtani will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a triple, a home run, six walks and two RBIs.

Mookie Betts has 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 46 walks. He's batting .242 and slugging .371 with an on-base percentage of .312.

He ranks 119th in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage and 144th in slugging in the majors.

Freddie Freeman has 125 hits this season and has a slash line of .300/.372/.483.

Freeman takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Andy Pages has been key for Los Angeles with 124 hits, an OBP of .322 plus a slugging percentage of .461.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has a slugging percentage of .532 and has 113 hits, both team-best marks for the Rockies. He's batting .277 and with an on-base percentage of .327.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, his batting average places him 36th, his on-base percentage is 79th, and he is 11th in slugging.

Jordan Beck paces his team with a .339 OBP. He has a batting average of .275 while slugging .457.

He is 41st in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Mickey Moniak is hitting .262 with 14 doubles, six triples, 18 home runs and 18 walks.

Tyler Freeman is hitting .301 with 17 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 27 walks.

Dodgers vs Rockies Head to Head

6/26/2025: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 6/25/2025: 8-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -340, Underdog Moneyline: +275)

8-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -340, Underdog Moneyline: +275) 6/24/2025: 9-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

9-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 4/16/2025: 8-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

8-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 4/15/2025: 6-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

6-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 4/14/2025: 5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280)

5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280) 9/29/2024: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/28/2024: 13-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

13-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 9/27/2024: 11-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

11-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/22/2024: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -405, Underdog Moneyline: +320)

