Reds vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 18

MLB action on Monday includes the Cincinnati Reds playing the Los Angeles Angels.

Reds vs Angels Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (65-60) vs. Los Angeles Angels (60-64)

Date: Monday, August 18, 2025

Monday, August 18, 2025 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: Fox Sports 1, FDSW, and FDSOH

Reds vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CIN: (-112) | LAA: (-104)

CIN: (-112) | LAA: (-104) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+140) | LAA: +1.5 (-170)

CIN: -1.5 (+140) | LAA: +1.5 (-170) Total: 9 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Reds vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer (Reds) - 10-9, 4.31 ERA vs Victor Mederos (Angels) - 0-0, 5.63 ERA

The Reds will give the nod to Brady Singer (10-9, 4.31 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Angels will counter with Victor Mederos. When Singer starts, his team is 12-10-0 against the spread this season. Singer's team has been victorious in 44.4% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-5. Mederos has started just one game with a set spread, which the Angels covered. The Angels were named the moneyline underdog for one Mederos start this season -- they won.

Reds vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Reds win (57.9%)

Reds vs Angels Moneyline

Cincinnati is the favorite, -112 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -104 underdog despite being at home.

Reds vs Angels Spread

The Angels are +1.5 on the run line against the Reds. The Angels are -170 to cover, and the Reds are +140.

Reds vs Angels Over/Under

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Reds-Angels on Aug. 18, with the over at -114 and the under at -106.

Reds vs Angels Betting Trends

The Reds have been victorious in 26, or 53.1%, of the 49 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Cincinnati has won 23 of 45 games when listed as at least -112 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Reds have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 46 of 118 chances this season.

The Reds have posted a record of 62-56-0 against the spread this season.

The Angels have compiled a 43-47 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47.8% of those games).

Los Angeles has a record of 40-45 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer (47.1%).

In the 122 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Angels, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-50-5).

The Angels have covered 55.7% of their games this season, going 68-54-0 ATS.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has 133 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .458, both of which rank first among Cincinnati hitters this season. He has a .275 batting average and an on-base percentage of .350.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 55th in slugging.

De La Cruz will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .286 with a double, two walks and two RBIs.

TJ Friedl has 118 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .367. He's batting .267 and slugging .385.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average ranks him 52nd, his on-base percentage 19th, and his slugging percentage 132nd.

Spencer Steer has 99 hits this season and has a slash line of .239/.306/.399.

Steer takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with a double, a home run, four walks and five RBIs.

Gavin Lux is batting .277 with a .356 OBP and 45 RBI for Cincinnati this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward is leading the Angels with 109 hits. He's batting .236 and slugging .491 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 130th in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage.

Nolan Schanuel leads his team with a .390 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .269 with an on-base percentage of .359.

He ranks 50th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 123rd in slugging percentage in MLB.

Zach Neto is hitting .270 with 25 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 27 walks.

Jo Adell has 15 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 27 walks while batting .228.

