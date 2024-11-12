Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson: Odds, Prediction, and How to Watch

The much-anticipated boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul draws near.

new date for paul vs tyson ‼️ NOVEMBER 15, live on netflix #PaulTyson pic.twitter.com/RguqcG2TIO — Netflix (@netflix) June 7, 2024

How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Fight

The Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight will be available on Netflix on Friday, November 15th. The main card will begin at 8:00 p.m. Eastern (5:00 p.m. Pacific).

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Odds

According to the boxing odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, Jake Paul (10-1, 7 KOs) is a -215 favorite over Mike Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs). Tyson's odds to win are +172.

Via the method of victory odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, the most probable outcome is for Paul to win by KO/TKO (+130).

Method of Victory FanDuel Sportsbook Jake Paul KO/TKO +130 Mike Tyson KO/TKO +240 Jake Paul Points or Decision +300 Mike Tyson Points or Decision +1100 Draw +1100

There are also -215 odds for the fight not to go the distance (with +115 odds for the fight to go all eight, two-minute rounds).

Note: Odds are subject to change; see here for current Paul-Tyson odds.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Boxing Match Rules

Paul vs. Tyson is sanctioned by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations (TDLR) will utilize a few unique rules.

There will be eight rounds.

Rounds will last two minutes.

The fighters will wear 14-ounce gloves.

Jake Paul Boxing Record and History

Paul, 27 years old, has a 10-1 record with 7 wins by KO/TKO. His lone loss was by split decision against Tommy Fury in February 2023.

Date Opponent Result Finish 7/20/24 Mike Perry Win 6th-Round TKO 3/2/24 Ryan Bourland Win 1st-Round TKO 12/15/23 Andre August Win 1st-Round KO 8/5/23 Nate Diaz Win Unanimous Decision 2/26/23 Tommy Fury Loss Split Decision 10/29/22 Anderson Silva Win Unanimous Decision 12/18/21 Tyron Woodley Win 6th-Round KO View Full Table ChevronDown

Mike Tyson Boxing Record and History

Tyson, 58 years old, has not had a sanctioned fight since 2005 in a bout against Kevin McBride when Tyson was nearly 39 years old. Tyson was unable to begin the seventh round.

More recently, Tyson (then 54) faced Roy Jones Jr. (then 51) in November of 2020. The two fought to an eight-round draw.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Predictions

In an unprecedented fight like this one, predictions are understandably varied.

Here are just some of the many, many notable picks ahead of the fight.

Anthony Joshua, two-time world heavyweight champion: Jake Paul

Lennox Lewis, three-time world heavyweight champion: Mike Tyson

Roy Jones Jr., world champion in four different weight classes: Mike Tyson

Logan Paul, brother of Jake Paul and former WWE United States Champion: Jake Paul

The majority of public picks from Tapology are siding with Paul (67%) over Tyson (33%) with 74% of those picking Paul expecting him to win by KO/TKO.

