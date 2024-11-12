menu item
Boxing

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson: Odds, Prediction, and How to Watch

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula@gdula13

The much-anticipated boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul draws near.

How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Fight

The Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight will be available on Netflix on Friday, November 15th. The main card will begin at 8:00 p.m. Eastern (5:00 p.m. Pacific).

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Odds

According to the boxing odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, Jake Paul (10-1, 7 KOs) is a -215 favorite over Mike Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs). Tyson's odds to win are +172.

Via the method of victory odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, the most probable outcome is for Paul to win by KO/TKO (+130).

Method of Victory
FanDuel Sportsbook
Jake Paul KO/TKO+130
Mike Tyson KO/TKO+240
Jake Paul Points or Decision+300
Mike Tyson Points or Decision+1100
Draw+1100

There are also -215 odds for the fight not to go the distance (with +115 odds for the fight to go all eight, two-minute rounds).

Note: Odds are subject to change; see here for current Paul-Tyson odds.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Boxing Match Rules

Paul vs. Tyson is sanctioned by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations (TDLR) will utilize a few unique rules.

  • There will be eight rounds.
  • Rounds will last two minutes.
  • The fighters will wear 14-ounce gloves.

Jake Paul Boxing Record and History

Paul, 27 years old, has a 10-1 record with 7 wins by KO/TKO. His lone loss was by split decision against Tommy Fury in February 2023.

Date
Opponent
Result
Finish
7/20/24Mike PerryWin6th-Round TKO
3/2/24Ryan BourlandWin1st-Round TKO
12/15/23Andre AugustWin1st-Round KO
8/5/23Nate DiazWinUnanimous Decision
2/26/23Tommy FuryLossSplit Decision
10/29/22Anderson SilvaWinUnanimous Decision
12/18/21Tyron WoodleyWin6th-Round KO

Mike Tyson Boxing Record and History

Tyson, 58 years old, has not had a sanctioned fight since 2005 in a bout against Kevin McBride when Tyson was nearly 39 years old. Tyson was unable to begin the seventh round.

More recently, Tyson (then 54) faced Roy Jones Jr. (then 51) in November of 2020. The two fought to an eight-round draw.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Predictions

In an unprecedented fight like this one, predictions are understandably varied.

Here are just some of the many, many notable picks ahead of the fight.

  • Anthony Joshua, two-time world heavyweight champion: Jake Paul
  • Lennox Lewis, three-time world heavyweight champion: Mike Tyson
  • Roy Jones Jr., world champion in four different weight classes: Mike Tyson
  • Logan Paul, brother of Jake Paul and former WWE United States Champion: Jake Paul

The majority of public picks from Tapology are siding with Paul (67%) over Tyson (33%) with 74% of those picking Paul expecting him to win by KO/TKO.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest boxing odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to see the lines for all upcoming fights.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

