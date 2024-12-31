Jahmyr Gibbs Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Vikings

Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs will match up with the second-ranked tun defense of the Minnesota Vikings (88.1 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday.

For more information on Gibbs, if you're considering him for your DFS lineup, read this piece prior to his upcoming matchup against the Vikings.

Gibbs vs. Vikings Game Info

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings

Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 17.6

17.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 19.4

19.4 Projected Rushing Yards: 81.05

81.05 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.87

0.87 Projected Receiving Yards: 30.80

30.80 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.22

Projections provided by numberFire

Gibbs Fantasy Performance

Gibbs has been delivering for fantasy managers this season, as his 269.9 fantasy points (16.9 per game) rank him third at the RB position and 13th overall.

During his last three games, Gibbs has 67.1 total fantasy points (22.4 per game), toting the ball 49 times for 257 yards and three touchdowns. In the receiving game, he has added 174 yards on 13 catches (16 targets) with one TDs.

Gibbs has 88.8 total fantasy points (17.8 per game) in his last five games, carrying the ball 73 times for 387 yards with three touchdowns. As a receiver, he has added 221 yards on 21 catches (26 targets) with two TDs.

The peak of Gibbs' fantasy season was a Week 7 performance against the Minnesota Vikings, a matchup in which he tallied 28.0 fantasy points (15 carries, 116 yards, 2 TDs; 4 receptions, 44 yards).

From a fantasy perspective, Jahmyr Gibbs let down his fantasy managers against the Chicago Bears in Week 13, when he mustered only 8.4 fantasy points (9 carries, 87 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the year.

Vikings Defensive Performance

Minnesota has allowed over 300 yards passing to five players this year.

The Vikings have allowed at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this year.

A total of six players have thrown for at least two TDs versus Minnesota this year.

Three players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Vikings this year.

Minnesota has allowed eight players to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 21 players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Vikings this season.

A total of two players have caught more than one TD pass versus Minnesota this year.

Two players have picked up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Vikings this year.

A total of eight players have run for at least one touchdown against Minnesota this year.

The Vikings have given up at least two rushing TDs to one player this season.

