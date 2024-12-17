Jahmyr Gibbs Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bears

In Week 16 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), RB Jahmyr Gibbs and the Detroit Lions will play the Chicago Bears, who have the 26th-ranked run defense in the NFL (133.3 yards conceded per game).

With Gibbs' next game versus the Bears, should you consider him for your DFS lineup? See below for more stats and information.

Thinking about playing Gibbs this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Gibbs vs. Bears Game Info

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 18.0

18.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 19.9

19.9 Projected Rushing Yards: 91.39

91.39 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.83

0.83 Projected Receiving Yards: 28.19

28.19 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.20

Projections provided by numberFire

Gibbs Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Gibbs has been one of the best players in fantasy, as he ranks third in the NFL with 16.2 fantasy points per game (226.2 total points). Overall, he is 15th in fantasy points.

Over his last three games, Gibbs has generated 45.1 fantasy points (15.0 per game) as he's scampered for 161 yards and scored one touchdown on 32 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 130 yards on 13 catches (17 targets) with two TD.

Gibbs has put up 85.3 fantasy points (17.1 per game) over his last five games, rushing for 320 yards with four touchdowns on 64 carries. He has also contributed 193 yards on 17 catches (21 targets) with two TDs as a receiver.

The highlight of Gibbs' fantasy season came against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 7, when he posted 28.0 fantasy points with four receptions (on four targets) for 44 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Jahmyr Gibbs delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the campaign (8.4 points) in Week 13 against the Chicago Bears, running for 87 yards on nine carries with two catches for 17 yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Bears Defensive Performance

Three players have posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Chicago this year.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Bears this year.

A total of four players have thrown for two or more TDs against Chicago this season.

The Bears have not allowed a player to throw more than two TDs versus them in a game this season.

A total of seven players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Chicago this season.

The Bears have allowed 11 players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

Chicago has given up at least two receiving TDs to three players this season.

The Bears have given up more than 100 yards rushing to three players this season.

Chicago has given up at least one rushing TD to 15 players this year.

A total of Two players have rushed for more than one TD versus the Bears this season.

Want more data and analysis on Jahmyr Gibbs? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.