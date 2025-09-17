FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
UNLV vs Miami (OH) Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025

UNLV vs Miami (OH) Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025

The UNLV Rebels are among the college football teams in action on Saturday, versus the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

UNLV vs Miami (OH) Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: UNLV: (-132) | Miami (OH): (+110)
  • Spread: UNLV: -2.5 (-112) | Miami (OH): +2.5 (-108)
  • Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

UNLV vs Miami (OH) Betting Trends

  • UNLV has posted two wins against the spread this season.
  • As a 2.5-point or greater favorite, UNLV has one win ATS (1-1) this season.
  • One of three UNLV games have hit the over this season.
  • Miami (OH) has but one win versus the spread this year.
  • As a 2.5-point underdog or greater, Miami (OH) has one win ATS (1-1) this year.
  • One Miami (OH) game (out of two) has gone over the point total this year.

UNLV vs Miami (OH) Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rebels win (69.3%)

UNLV vs Miami (OH) Point Spread

UNLV is favored by 2.5 points over Miami (OH). UNLV is -112 to cover the spread, with Miami (OH) being -108.

UNLV vs Miami (OH) Over/Under

The over/under for UNLV-Miami (OH) on Sept. 20 is 48.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

UNLV vs Miami (OH) Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for UNLV vs. Miami (OH) reveal UNLV as the favorite (-132) and Miami (OH) as the underdog (+110).

UNLV vs. Miami (OH) Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
UNLV35.34825.09160.53
Miami (OH)8.513631.06843.02

UNLV vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, September 20, 2025
  • Game time: 12 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPNU
  • Location: Oxford, Ohio
  • Stadium: Fred C. Yager Stadium

