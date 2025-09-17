UNLV vs Miami (OH) Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025
The UNLV Rebels are among the college football teams in action on Saturday, versus the Miami (OH) RedHawks.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.
UNLV vs Miami (OH) Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: UNLV: (-132) | Miami (OH): (+110)
- Spread: UNLV: -2.5 (-112) | Miami (OH): +2.5 (-108)
- Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
UNLV vs Miami (OH) Betting Trends
- UNLV has posted two wins against the spread this season.
- As a 2.5-point or greater favorite, UNLV has one win ATS (1-1) this season.
- One of three UNLV games have hit the over this season.
- Miami (OH) has but one win versus the spread this year.
- As a 2.5-point underdog or greater, Miami (OH) has one win ATS (1-1) this year.
- One Miami (OH) game (out of two) has gone over the point total this year.
UNLV vs Miami (OH) Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rebels win (69.3%)
UNLV vs Miami (OH) Point Spread
UNLV is favored by 2.5 points over Miami (OH). UNLV is -112 to cover the spread, with Miami (OH) being -108.
UNLV vs Miami (OH) Over/Under
The over/under for UNLV-Miami (OH) on Sept. 20 is 48.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.
UNLV vs Miami (OH) Moneyline
The moneyline numbers for UNLV vs. Miami (OH) reveal UNLV as the favorite (-132) and Miami (OH) as the underdog (+110).
UNLV vs. Miami (OH) Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|UNLV
|35.3
|48
|25.0
|91
|60.5
|3
|Miami (OH)
|8.5
|136
|31.0
|68
|43.0
|2
UNLV vs. Miami (OH) Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, September 20, 2025
- Game time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPNU
- Location: Oxford, Ohio
- Stadium: Fred C. Yager Stadium
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Check out even more in-depth UNLV vs. Miami (OH) analysis on FanDuel Research.